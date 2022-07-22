ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie first responders called to two gas leaks in less than four hours

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItVV2_0gpX16N200
WISC-TV/Channel 3000

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — First responders in Sun Prarie say they responded to two separate gas leaks in the city on Friday.

The first call came in just before 10 a.m. at the corner of Main Street and Dewey Street in downtown Sun Prairie. After getting to the scene, it was discovered that a backhoe at a construction site had hit a high-pressure 2.5″ gas line, causing what officials called a “major leak” and prompting evacuations.

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue said most of the homes on Dewey Street and two homes on Main Street were evacuated due to the leak, with a total of 40 people leaving the homes. Police helped secure the area while fire crews checked for possible leaks into the sewer system.

Officials say WE Energies crews were able to crimp the ruptured pipe and stop the leak after about 40 minutes. People were allowed to return to their homes after about an hour, officials said.

A second leak was reported at 12:40 p.m. Friday on the 1000 block of N. Bristol Street after a 2″ gas line was hit by another contractor. WE Energies crews were nearby and were able to contain that leak quickly. While nobody was forced to evacuate, Sun Prairie officials say about 36 people were without gas for about two hours.

No injuries or medical concerns were reported in either incident.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beloit kitchen fire displaces 2

BELOIT, Wis. — A kitchen fire in Beloit Tuesday displaced two people. The fire broke out just before 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of Garfield Avenue, the Beloit Fire Department said. Officials credited closed kitchen doors with containing the flames. A damage estimate was not...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man thrown from boat on Lake Monona over weekend died from accidental drowning, medical examiner’s office says

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the man who drowned after being thrown from a boat in Lake Monona over the weekend. Crews found the body of Willie Colbert, 74, of Milwaukee, in the lake on Sunday. The day prior, he fell overboard after his boat hit a swell and turned sharply. Speaking to...
MONONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Downtown Madison apartment ruled uninhabitable after fire

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison apartment was ruled uninhabitable after a fire Monday. Firefighters were sent to the 100 block of South Hancock Street at around 10:25 a.m. A resident reported hearing a smoke detector and finding smoke coming from an upper floor. All occupants who were at home at the time of the fire but evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Sun Prairie, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

Two flee from motorcycle wreck near Madison’s East Towne Mall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for two people who were seen running from a motorcycle crash near East Towne Mall early Monday morning. According to the police department, someone called 911 around 2:15 a.m. and reported hearing a crash and screaming in the area of E. Washington Ave. and Continental Lane. The witness also told police about seeing the pair flee from the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Leak#First Responders#Sun Prarie#Dewey Street#Sun Prairie Fire#Rewritten
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two displaced after fire at east Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. — A family was forced to evacuate after a fire at an east Madison apartment Saturday. Crews were sent to the building in the 400 block of Walbridge Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. First responders reported seeing heavy fire coming from a first-floor window. ﻿ Firefighters put out the flames on the outside of the building before moving...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lac La Belle drowning victims identified

OCONOMOWOC — Town of Oconomowoc Police Department incident reports contained the names of the two individuals who drowned within a few days of each other. Agean Yang, 32 and Elijahwan Green, 35, both from Milwaukee, died in Lac La Belle. Following two drownings in separate incidents last week, local...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plane lands in Beaver Dam industrial park after engine fails

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A small plane made an emergency landing in the Beaver Dam industrial park Friday, July 22. No one was injured. According to police, the plane went down around 4:45 p.m. that afternoon near Commercial Drive just east of Beaver Dam Lake. The pilot, one of three...
BEAVER DAM, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beloit motorcyclist involved in Saturday afternoon crash dies

BELOIT, Wis. — A motorcycle driver who was involved in a crash in Beloit Saturday afternoon has died. Beloit Police Department officials said the 57-year-old Beloit man was declared dead at a local hospital Sunday. He and a passenger, a 54-year-old Beloit woman, were involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Milwaukee and Town Hall roads just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Portage PD: Disguised man ran from, threatened police during arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 40-year-old man was arrested by police after allegedly disguising himself, running from and threatening Portage Police on Tuesday morning, officials said. Portage Police Department said they saw the suspect walking around noon on the 200 block of W. Carroll St., allegedly trying to conceal his...
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

Time & date set for Dane Co. & Madison’s gun buyback event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The time and place are set for gun owners to trade their firearms for gift cards meant to spent on basic necessities like groceries and gas. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office released the details Tuesday morning, along with a schedule of how much will be offered for each type of weapon.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall River man arrested after allegedly beating, severely injuring girlfriend

FALL RIVER, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Sunday after they said he beat and seriously injured his girlfriend. Officials said the 36-year-old man from Fall River had been released from jail just days before the incident after serving a sentence. Emergency crews were called to a residence in Fall River just after 5:40 a.m. Sunday for a report that a 42-year-old woman was conscious but having a hard time breathing.
FALL RIVER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Body of missing man found in Lac La Belle

Authorities announced Saturday that they found the body of the 32-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Lac La Belle on Thursday evening. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police, the victim was located at about 10:30 a.m. this morning in approximately 32 feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive. At that time, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
nbc15.com

Driver dies in Beloit motorcycle crash

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department said Sunday afternoon that the driver of a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon has died. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Milwaukee and Town Hall Roads. Beloit PD said the driver was identified as a 57-year-old Beloit man. The...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy