Sun Prairie first responders called to two gas leaks in less than four hours

WISC-TV/Channel 3000

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — First responders in Sun Prarie say they responded to two separate gas leaks in the city on Friday.

The first call came in just before 10 a.m. at the corner of Main Street and Dewey Street in downtown Sun Prairie. After getting to the scene, it was discovered that a backhoe at a construction site had hit a high-pressure 2.5″ gas line, causing what officials called a “major leak” and prompting evacuations.

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue said most of the homes on Dewey Street and two homes on Main Street were evacuated due to the leak, with a total of 40 people leaving the homes. Police helped secure the area while fire crews checked for possible leaks into the sewer system.

Officials say WE Energies crews were able to crimp the ruptured pipe and stop the leak after about 40 minutes. People were allowed to return to their homes after about an hour, officials said.

A second leak was reported at 12:40 p.m. Friday on the 1000 block of N. Bristol Street after a 2″ gas line was hit by another contractor. WE Energies crews were nearby and were able to contain that leak quickly. While nobody was forced to evacuate, Sun Prairie officials say about 36 people were without gas for about two hours.

No injuries or medical concerns were reported in either incident.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.