HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a cool and rainy Monday, expect temperatures to jump 10-20 degrees on Tuesday. Tuesday morning may begin with some fog around the area temperatures start in the lower 60s. As the fog burns off, morning clouds will break up by afternoon allowing a little sunshine to peak through, allowing high temperatures to push into the low to mid 80s in central Nebraska with upper 80s in the west. Isolated showers and storms can not be ruled out with slightly better chances heading into Tuesday evening.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO