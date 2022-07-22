ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Search underway for missing teenage girl last seen on San Antonio’s North Side

KSAT 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who disappeared on...

www.ksat.com

Comments / 10

Conejito
4d ago

Don’t understanding, if they have a diagnosed medical contact why are they allowed to go places alone. School I might see but public unsupervised. Hope they find her soon.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#North Side#Sapd
KTSA

Two arrested in Eisenhauer Road capital murder

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men were arrested Monday by police for their involvement in a northeast San Antonio murder that happened in May. News 4 San Antonio reports Takhai Michael was in the parking lot of a hookah lounge in the area of the Eisenhauer Flea Market with a woman and some friends. One of the friends got into an argument with another man. She was pulled out of the car by her hair and was pistol whipped. Five more suspects came to the car and started robbing Michael and the woman he was with.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man hit and killed while trying to cross interstate, police looking for driver

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and authorities are searching for the driver responsible for fatally hitting him on the interstate just south of downtown Monday night. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to I-10 west at I-37 around 9:30 p.m. to reported of a person being hit by a vehicle. When police arrived, they found a man dead in one of the lanes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSA

Missing San Antonio mother found dead, autopsy scheduled

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are reporting the body of missing San Antonio mother Christina Lee Powell has been found. Investigators say the body was found Saturday night before 7 p.m. after a security guard had noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the same place for about a week. After walking up to the 2020 Nissan Rogue to investigate, the security guard noticed a foul odor coming from the car. Upon taking a closer look inside, they could see what looked like a dead body in the passenger side of the SUV.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Southwest Side home heavily damaged in early morning fire

SAN ANTONIO – A home on the Southwest Side was heavily damaged in a fire early Wednesday morning. SAFD said the fire broke out after 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Stonybrook Drive, not far from Old Pearsall Road and Southwest Military Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Thieves break into sports memorabilia store on San Antonio’s North side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for four people who broke into a sports memorabilia store on the city’s North side. When officers arrived at Sports Cards Plus in the 2200 block of Lockhill-Selma at around 4 A.M., they found the glass door had been smashed and a large portion of the store’s inventory was gone.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

The murder of Bridget Townsend; South Texas Crime Stories

MEDINA COUNTY – Bandera County is nestled in the Hill Country, just to the northwest of Bexar County. It’s home to the Townsend family — Patricia and her three kids: two sons, and the baby of the family, Bridget. On January 14, 2001, Bridget was at the...
MEDINA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy