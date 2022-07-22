Search underway for missing teenage girl last seen on San Antonio’s North Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men were arrested Monday by police for their involvement in a northeast San Antonio murder that happened in May. News 4 San Antonio reports Takhai Michael was in the parking lot of a hookah lounge in the area of the Eisenhauer Flea Market with a woman and some friends. One of the friends got into an argument with another man. She was pulled out of the car by her hair and was pistol whipped. Five more suspects came to the car and started robbing Michael and the woman he was with.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO