Roanoke, TX

Anderson Distillery & Grill is now open in Roanoke

By Sara Rodia
 4 days ago
Anderson Distillery & Grill opened at 400 S. Oak St., Ste 100, in Roanoke. (Sara Rodia/Community Impact Newspaper) Anderson Distillery & Grill opened for business July 22 at 400 S....

Tropical Smoothie Cafe to open in August in Roanoke

Tropical Smoothie Cafe to open in August in Roanoke

Tropical Smoothie Cafe sells smoothies, sandwiches and more. (Courtesy Tropical Smoothie Cafe) Tropical Smoothie Cafe is opening Aug. 12 just south of Parish Lane at 720 S. Hwy. 377, Ste. 100, Roanoke. The cafe will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its opening day from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers smoothies with real fruits, vegetables and juices. In addition, it serves flatbreads, wraps, sandwiches, quesadillas and bowls. 770-821-1900. www.locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/tx/roanoke/720-south-highway-377.
ROANOKE, TX
Mighty Chick planning for August opening in Plano

Mighty Chick planning for August opening in Plano

The restaurant will offer various styles of fried chicken as well as sides. (Courtesy Mighty Chick) Fried chicken restaurant Mighty Chick plans to open at 8900 Ohio Drive, Ste. A, Plano, in August after previously operating in Watauga, according to owner Jenny Ko. Ko said she is awaiting the completion of inspections at the site before setting a grand opening date. Mighty Chick’s menu features Southern- and Korean-style fried chicken with various comfort food staples and beer pairings available. 214-308-9556. https://www.mightychickdfw.com/
PLANO, TX
Minty Barber shop opens in Frisco

Minty Barber shop opens in Frisco

The Minty Barber shop opened July 15. (Courtesy Minty Barber) The Minty Barber shop opened July 15 at 1377 Legacy Drive, Ste. 105, part owner Ahmad Shaban said in an email. It’s a business venture cofounded by Ahmad Shaban and his brother Said Shaban. The shop offers haircuts, beard trims, hot towel shaves, junior cuts for children between 3 and 12 years old and clean-ups or edge-ups. The shop will also be the first barber shop in Texas to offer “Back & Sides” cuts, a service focused on refreshing an old cut, Shaban said.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sushi Mocki now open off of Mockingbird Lane in Dallas

Sushi Mocki opened July 7 at 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 130, in Dallas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Sushi Mocki recently opened on East Mockingbird Lane in the Lakewood area of Dallas. The sushi restaurant opened July 7 at 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 130. According to its website, Sushi Mocki is a modern Pan-Asian sushi bar that offers a variety of dishes, including edamame, tempura and sashimi. It offers dine-in or takeout across its menu. 469-399-0909. www.sushimocki.com.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cloud 9 Boutique set to open in Lewisville's Music City Mall

Cloud 9 Boutique is expected to open inside Music City Mall on July 31. (Courtesy Cloud 9 Boutique) Cloud 9 Boutique is expected to open inside Music City Mall in Lewisville on July 31, according to owner Dorothy Smith. The store will be located on the lower level of the mall in Ste. 1192. Cloud 9 Boutique offers everyday high-end fashion for women of all shapes and sizes. The store is primarily geared toward women ages 18-50. 469-802-8672.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Dallas Observer

A Visit to Richardson's Core District and Its Food Favorites

Richardson's Core District is the new, ever-developing area made up of five neighborhoods — Downtown, Chinatown, Interurban, Heights and Lockwood — that is making a name for itself with a blend of small businesses and local food favorites. The area straddles Central Expressway, starting around Belt Line Road...
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

International salon Nikita Hair opening first Texas location in Frisco

Nikita Hair will open in September on Preston Road in Frisco. (Courtesy Nikita Hair) Nikita Hair will open its first Texas hair salon in September as the company continues its expansion into the U.S. with a store in Frisco. The company, which originated in Norway, has over 150 locations across Europe, according to marketing manager Jennifer Cruz. Nikita Hair provides hair cuts, coloring extensions and hair treatments for women, men and children. The Frisco location will be 1,700 square feet and located in the Shops at Creekside development alongside tenants such as Waxonomy and Sweetwaters Coffee, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The hair salon will also sell its own line of hair and skin products called Eleni & Chris at its store at 13030 Preston Road, Ste. 500, Frisco. www.nikitahair.com.
FRISCO, TX
Restaurants
Lifestyle
Facebook
Food & Drinks
checkoutdfw.com

Here are 5 things to do in McKinney that are free or under $15

Are you looking for things to do in McKinney for little to no cost?. Based off of TripAdvisor and the city of McKinney's website, we have provided a list of 5 things to do in McKinney that are free or have a general admission fee lower than $15. Heritage Village.
MCKINNEY, TX
Larry Lease

H-E-B Expanding Into Rockwall County

H-E-B is continuing to expand into North Texas.RK/Unsplash. The popular Texas grocer H-E-B has purchased property in Rockwall, as the grocer continues to gobble up property for its expansion into North Texas. Dallas News reports that the property totals 12 acres on the corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. The property sits east of multiple car dealerships.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
advocatemag.com

Coming soon: Great American Hero

Developers at the Timber Creek Crossing shopping center at Skillman and Northwest Highway have tried a couple of different concepts in the stand-alone building between Whataburger and CiCi’s Pizza. Del Taco opened in 2015 and Captain D’s tried their hand in 2019. Neither lasted long. Great American Hero,...
DALLAS, TX
greensourcedfw.org

New Arlington garden showcases summer survivors

With Texas experiencing the 6th driest year on record, this summer it’s especially important to save water. According to the National Weather Service, Tarrant County is in extreme to exceptional drought with little rainfall on the horizon. The days that the temperature has climbed to 100 degrees or higher are stacking up.
ARLINGTON, TX
fwtx.com

Jacket Required: Inside Tim Love’s Latest Italian Joint, Caterina’s

Steven Magee, a writer and expert on human health, once said, “The key to being prolific is to take the routes that few have traveled.”. In the local restaurant industry, few have taken more chances — pulling the trigger on outside-the-box, road-less-traveled concepts — than the person who might be Fort Worth’s most prolific and recognizable chef, Tim Love.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Tim Love’s New Italian Restaurant Is His Most Intimate Fort Worth Spot Yet — Inside Caterina’s, Where Cellphones Are Banned and Jackets Required

Tim Love's new classic Italian, Caterina's Ristorante, is all about the analog experience. Photo by Courtney Dabney. Chef Tim Love seems to be everywhere you look. Love is the Energizer Bunny of the restaurant world, with spots spanning from Fort Worth to Knoxville, Tennessee, ranging from burgers to a swank new Italian gem. That would be his latest Fort Worth restaurant called Caterina’s Ristorante, which is set to open in Mule Alley this Wednesday, July 27th.
FORT WORTH, TX
KDAF

Yelp says this is the best place to get cheesecake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — “The [cheese]cake is a lie.” Yes, we know that’s not how the saying goes, but any chance I can make a Portal reference, I will. It’s no fib to say that cheesecake is a great dessert. Texture, flavor, and versatility; cheesecake has it all. In honor of this food, Yelp has released a report, looking at which places serve the best cheesecake in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Here are the best hospitals in Texas, ranked by US News

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rankings from U.S. News are out on the best hospitals in Texas. Three Austin hospitals made the top 26. The top hospital in the state is Houston Methodist Hospital, but St. David’s Medical Center in central Austin came in at No. 8. Ascension Seton Medical...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

