ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

The 148th annual Bedford County Fair begins this weekend: check the complete schedule

Bedford County News Digest
Bedford County News Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DaeLh_0gpWzwiF00
Official website

Even the Bedford County Fair website is counting down the days to the 148th edition of the annual fair that brings so much joy to the Pennsylvania citizens.

The primary mission of the event is to promote and educate the community in the science of agriculture, horticulture, household arts, and family living. “We encourage youth by providing competitions and exhibits during the annual county fair and educate the non-farm community of the importance of agriculture in their daily lives”, say the organizers through their website, “Providing an attractive and functional facility is instrumental in promoting tourism in Bedford County and the year round use of the fairgrounds by 4-H, FFA and the general public.”

The event begins on Sunday, July 24 at 9 am with Rabbit Show, Senior Christmas Tree Judging, Senior Farm Crops Judging, Senior Fruits, Vegetable & Nuts Judging and Senior Needlecraft Judging right away and more tons of happenings like square dancing, auto racing, hot dog pig racing, farm animal judging, and much more. Want to know the Fair schedule better to enjoy every single one of your favorite attractions? Check the list below!

Fair’s agenda information

SUNDAY, JULY 24:

9 am: Gates Open; Rabbit Show; Senior Christmas Tree Judging; Senior Farm Crops Judging; Senior Fruits, Vegetable & Nuts Judging; Senior Needlecraft Judging.

10 am: Antique Machinery Judging; Cowboys for Christ Church Service;

12 pm: Draft Animal Opening Ceremonies & Judging; Jordan Hall Opens; Jr Exhibit 4-H Center Building; Petting Zoo Opens.

1 pm: 4-H Square Dancing; Draft Animal Judging;Junior Fruits & Vegetables Judging.

2 pm: Draft Horse Obstacle Course; Sheep Lead Line Judging.

5 pm: 21st Annual Fair Queen Contest; Midway Rides Open.

5:30 pm: Gearet FitzPatrick

6 pm: Cornhole Tournament

6:30 pm: Sunday Bedford Fair Auto Racing

11 pm: Gates Close.

MONDAY, JULY 25:

9 am: Gates Open; Chainsaw Artists – Rannels Rustics; Hot Dog Pig Racing; 4-H Breed Goat Judging followed by Showmanship; Draft Animal Judging; Family Day; Junior Home & Dairy, Arts & Crafts, Needle Craft Judging; Market Gat Fitting and Showmanship; Military/Veterans Day; Senior Home & Dairy, Arts & Crafts Judging.

10 am: Group Exhibit Judging; Jr. Exhibit 4-H Center Building; Petting Zoo Opens.

11 am: Senior & Commercial Exhibits/Jordan Hall Opens.

12 pm: Junior Baked Goods, Floral Judging; Senior Baked Goods, Floral Judging.

2 pm: Dan & Galla.

2:30 pm: Midway Rides Open.

4 pm: Kids Corner.

4:30 pm: Military/Veteran Appreciation Ceremony.

5 pm: Kids Tractor Pull; Rides Closed – Safety Check.

6 pm: Dan Stonerook; Market Goat Judging; Midway Rides Open; Voices on the Grandstand Contest.

7 pm: Junior Dairy Showmanship

7:30 pm: Baked Goods Auction; Roof Garden Tractor Buddies.

9 pm: Alumni Dairy Showmanship

11 pm: Gates Close.

TUESDAY, JULY 26:

8:30 am: Chainsaw Artists – Rannels Rustics; Hot Dog Pig Racing; 4-H Lamb Carcass on Hoof Judging.

9 am: Gates Open; Draft Animal Judging; Junior Dairy Judging; Lamb Showmanship, Junior & Open Lamb Breed Classes; Senior Day.

10 am: Jr. Exhibit 4-H Center Building; Petting Zoo Opens.

10:30 am: Senior Events Registration.

11 am: Senior & Commercial Exhibits/Jordan Hall Opens.

12 pm: Junior & Open Class Breeding Beef Judging.

2 pm: Dan & Galla.

2:30 pm: Midway Rides Open.

4 pm: Kids Corner.

5 pm: Dan & Galla; Rides Closed – Safety Check.

6 pm: Abby Abbondanza; Midway Rides Open.

6:30 pm: Compacts, Bone Stock Compacts, Pickups/Vans/SUV Derbies; Junior Market Lamb Judging.

11 pm: Gates Close.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27:

8:30 am: Chainsaw Artists – Rannels Rustics; Hot Dog Pig Racing; Hot Dog Carcass on Hoof Judging.

9 am: Gates Open; Bedford Gazette Junior Market Steer Judging; Cavy Show; Junior Horse & Pony Production Show followed by Alumni Showmanship.

10 am: Jr. Exhibit 4-H Center Building; Petting Zoo Opens.

11 am: Senior & Commercial Exhibits/Jordan Hall Opens.

2 pm: Dan & Galla.

2:30 pm: Midway Rides Open.

4 pm: Kids Corner.

5 pm: Dan & Galla; Rides Closed – Safety Check.

6 pm: Alpacas on Display; Midway Rides Open; Swine Fitting & Showmanship; Tim Litvin.

7 pm: Model Horse Show

7:30 pm: Bullride Mania..

11 pm: Gates Close.

THURSDAY, JULY 28:

9 am: Gates Open; Chainsaw Artists – Rannels Rustics; Hot Dog Pig Racing; Open Dairy Show.

10 am: Draft Animal Judging; Jr. Exhibit 4-H Center Building; Junior Livestock Judging Contest; Petting Zoo Opens.

11 am: Senior & Commercial Exhibits; Jordan Hall Opens.

2 pm: Dan & Galla.

2:30 pm: Midway Rides Open.

4 pm: Kids Corner.

5 pm: Dan & Galla; Rides Closed – Safety Check.

6 pm: Alpacas on Display; Davy Williamson; Jr. Market Hog Show; Midway Rides Open.

6:30 pm: Mini-Vans, Large Car V8’s & Returning Compacts Derbies

11 pm: Gates Close.

FRIDAY, JULY 29:

8 am: Chainsaw Artists – Rannels Rustics; Hot Dog Pig Racing; Air Rifle & Pistol Contest

9 am: Gates Open; Jr. Horse & Pony Performance Show followed by Alumni Classes.

10 am: Jr. Exhibit 4-H Center Building; Petting Zoo Opens.

11 am: Senior & Commercial Exhibits; Jordan Hall Opens.

12 pm: Jr. & Adult Dairy Judging.

2 pm: Dan & Galla.

2:30 pm: Lumberjack Competition; Midway Rides Open.

5 pm: Dan & Galla; Rides Closed – Safety Check; Woodcarving Auction.

6 pm: Midway Rides Open; Rob Lightner; Supreme Champion Showmanship Contest.

7:30 pm: Friday Bedford Fair Auto Racing.

11 pm: Gates Close.

SATURDAY, JULY 30:

8:30 am: Chainsaw Artists – Rannels Rustics; Hot Dog Pig Racing; Pre-Livestock Sale Announcements.

9 am: Gates Open; Jr. Horse & Pony Performance Show; Jr. Livestock Sale.

10 am: Horseshoe Pitching Contest; Jr. Exhibit 4-H Center Building; Petting Zoo Opens.

11 am: Senior & Commercial Exhibits; Jordan Hall Opens.

2 pm: Dan & Galla; Livestock & Antique Machinery Dismissed.

2:30 pm: Midway Rides Open.

5 pm: Dan & Galla; Pickup Truck Pulls; Rides Closed – Safety Check.

6 pm: Kenton Sitch Band; Midway Rides Open.

8 pm: Departments 11-24 Entries Released.

11 pm: Gates Close.

Admission information

● Admission tax includes grandstand events and all mechanical rides, costs $10 on Sunday, $5 on Monday, and $10 from Tuesday through Sunday.

● On Monday, families may enter for $5 and military personnel and veterans may enter for free with proper ID.

● On Tuesday, senior citizens 65 and over may enter for free with a Medicare card until 4 p.m.

● Children two and under may enter for free, with no rides being included, so if children two and under plan to ride the rides, the admission fee is required.

● Parking is $3 per day at designated parking zones.

● Pit admission (races/demos/truck pulls) are $15 plus the $10 gate fee – $25 total (plus parking).

For additional details on each of these events, visit the website, Facebook or Twitter; contact them by email bedfair@bedford-fair.com; pzembower@bedford-fair.com; and to talk about entries entries@bedford-fair.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Free rain barrels available in Blair County

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — NatureWorks Park is giving away free rain barrels to Blair County residents Thursday, July 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. The park has about 55 barrels to give out. So, it’s first come first serve. According to the park officials, rain barrels […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson and Indiana counties to host free license plate replacement events

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Law enforcement and state Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) are hosting three free license plate replacement events in August for those that have become illegible. The events will be in Jefferson County and Indiana County. Drivers will need their unexpired state driver’s license and vehicle registration card. Law enforcement will inspect […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Central Pa Humane Society Presents 9th Annual Fur Ball

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Let the fur fly at the 9th Annual Central PA Humane Society Fur Ball event! The tails are wagging and the pets are picking out their fanciest furs for this fundraiser on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Bavarian Aid Society in Altoona, Pa. Studio...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

32-mile detour coming to Route 829 in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge that carries Route 829 over North Spring Creek in Cass Township will close Monday, August 1 to replace the bridge, PennDOT announced Monday. The closure will create a 32-mile detour that will follow Route 655 to Mapleton, U.S 22 West and back to Route 829. The detour will […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Bedford County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bedford County, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT to hold meeting for Altoona road construction

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will hold a public meeting to discuss the construction plans for Frankstown Road in Altoona. The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public with an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, July […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Fire Department responds to house fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One firefighter was sent to the hospital after battling a house fire Tuesday afternoon The Alum Bank volunteer fire department responded to the house fire in Pleasantville. The fire started at 3:30 p.m. on July 26 at 116 Lovely Lane. The family believes that the fire originated in the garage […]
WTAJ

Police looking for tractor trailer driver in Cambria County hit and run

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are looking for the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in a hit and run crash on Tuesday morning. According to a press release from Jackson Township police, at 4:30 a.m. the driver was in the left passing lane going east on Admiral Peary Highway at the Mundy’s […]
wtae.com

Lowber community remembers couple killed in Fayette County crash

LOWBER, Pa. — The community of Lowber in Westmoreland County is mourning the tragic loss of two community members, Charles Marsh, 58, and Kelley Marsh, 57. The couple was killed in a crash on Sunday in Springfield Township in Fayette County. Pennsylvania State Police said their motorcycle was involved in a crash with an SUV which was towing a camper.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davy Williamson
WTAJ

Hit and run suspect at large in Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — West Hills Regional Police Department is searching for the person responsible for a hit and run that took place in Westmont Borough Monday. On July 25 around 4:10 p.m. on Wyoming Street, police were told by witnesses that a 2009-2013 green Subaru Forester struck another car. The suspect’s vehicle will have […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State police search for Somerset County Walmart shoplifter

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance to find a man responsible for stealing multiple smartphones from Walmart’s display area. On May 28 around 8:45 a.m., an unknown man reportedly stole three iPhone 13s from the Walmart located on Center Avenue in Somerset Township. Anyone with information regarding the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dog#Arts Crafts#Horse#Vegetables#Ffa#Fair
WTAJ

Blair Co. CYS workers voice concerns about ongoing staffing crisis

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Over a dozen Blair County Children, Youth, and Family Service workers attended Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting to address their ongoing staffing shortage. Children, Youth, and Family Services handles all the community’s concerns about a child’s safety. They provide different resources that ensure the safety and well-being of a child. Two caseworkers, Allison Morgan […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Armstrong, Bradford, Butler, Cameron, Centre, Clarion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Armstrong; Bradford; Butler; Cameron; Centre; Clarion; Clearfield; Clinton; Elk; Forest; Indiana; Jefferson; Lawrence; Lycoming; McKean; Mercer; Potter; Sullivan; Susquehanna; Tioga; Venango; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 498 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARMSTRONG BRADFORD BUTLER CAMERON CENTRE CLARION CLEARFIELD CLINTON ELK FOREST INDIANA JEFFERSON LAWRENCE LYCOMING MCKEAN MERCER POTTER SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA VENANGO WARREN
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
WJAC TV

HoopsFest celebrates 20 years

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — Basketballers filled the streets of downtown Altoona -- and some hoops -- Saturday as part of the 20th annual HoopsFest. 15 teams played in the three-on-three basketball tournament's first year, organizer Jim Kilmartin told us. This year, he said there were over 200 teams, with kids as young as 7 and folks as old as their sixties playing. Teams traveled from a number of states just to participate.
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Man killed following two-vehicle crash in Blair Co.

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — State Police in Hollidaysburg say one person was killed Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash along Woodbury Pike in Taylor Township, Blair County. Investigators say the crash occurred just before 4 p.m. when the driver of a Subaru Legacy crossed into the northbound lane...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Fatal Scalp Ave. Accident Update

Authorities say one of three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Scalp Ave. in Cambria County has died. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees says 20-year-old Toby Shreffler from Windber died Wednesday evening in the ICU at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 4:55 p.m.
WPXI Pittsburgh

State police investigating after meth dumpsite found in Indiana County

CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a methamphetamine dumpsite was found in central Indiana County on Saturday. Troopers responded to Spruce Grove Road in Cherryhill Township around 9:32 a.m. after receiving information regarding methamphetamine manufacturing happening in the area. When one of the troopers arrived, they...
Bedford County News Digest

Bedford County News Digest

Bedford County, Pennsylvania
53
Followers
21
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Bedford County News Digest provides daily and weekly news and news summarization for Bedford County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy