The 148th annual Bedford County Fair begins this weekend: check the complete schedule

Even the Bedford County Fair website is counting down the days to the 148th edition of the annual fair that brings so much joy to the Pennsylvania citizens.

The primary mission of the event is to promote and educate the community in the science of agriculture, horticulture, household arts, and family living. “We encourage youth by providing competitions and exhibits during the annual county fair and educate the non-farm community of the importance of agriculture in their daily lives”, say the organizers through their website, “Providing an attractive and functional facility is instrumental in promoting tourism in Bedford County and the year round use of the fairgrounds by 4-H, FFA and the general public.”

The event begins on Sunday, July 24 at 9 am with Rabbit Show, Senior Christmas Tree Judging, Senior Farm Crops Judging, Senior Fruits, Vegetable & Nuts Judging and Senior Needlecraft Judging right away and more tons of happenings like square dancing, auto racing, hot dog pig racing, farm animal judging, and much more. Want to know the Fair schedule better to enjoy every single one of your favorite attractions? Check the list below!

Fair’s agenda information

SUNDAY, JULY 24:

● 9 am: Gates Open; Rabbit Show; Senior Christmas Tree Judging; Senior Farm Crops Judging; Senior Fruits, Vegetable & Nuts Judging; Senior Needlecraft Judging.

● 10 am: Antique Machinery Judging; Cowboys for Christ Church Service;

● 12 pm: Draft Animal Opening Ceremonies & Judging; Jordan Hall Opens; Jr Exhibit 4-H Center Building; Petting Zoo Opens.

● 1 pm: 4-H Square Dancing; Draft Animal Judging;Junior Fruits & Vegetables Judging.

● 2 pm: Draft Horse Obstacle Course; Sheep Lead Line Judging.

● 5 pm: 21st Annual Fair Queen Contest; Midway Rides Open.

● 5:30 pm: Gearet FitzPatrick

● 6 pm: Cornhole Tournament

● 6:30 pm: Sunday Bedford Fair Auto Racing

● 11 pm: Gates Close.

MONDAY, JULY 25:

● 9 am: Gates Open; Chainsaw Artists – Rannels Rustics; Hot Dog Pig Racing; 4-H Breed Goat Judging followed by Showmanship; Draft Animal Judging; Family Day; Junior Home & Dairy, Arts & Crafts, Needle Craft Judging; Market Gat Fitting and Showmanship; Military/Veterans Day; Senior Home & Dairy, Arts & Crafts Judging.

● 10 am: Group Exhibit Judging; Jr. Exhibit 4-H Center Building; Petting Zoo Opens.

● 11 am: Senior & Commercial Exhibits/Jordan Hall Opens.

● 12 pm: Junior Baked Goods, Floral Judging; Senior Baked Goods, Floral Judging.

● 2 pm: Dan & Galla.

● 2:30 pm: Midway Rides Open.

● 4 pm: Kids Corner.

● 4:30 pm: Military/Veteran Appreciation Ceremony.

● 5 pm: Kids Tractor Pull; Rides Closed – Safety Check.

● 6 pm: Dan Stonerook; Market Goat Judging; Midway Rides Open; Voices on the Grandstand Contest.

● 7 pm: Junior Dairy Showmanship

● 7:30 pm: Baked Goods Auction; Roof Garden Tractor Buddies.

● 9 pm: Alumni Dairy Showmanship

● 11 pm: Gates Close.

TUESDAY, JULY 26:

● 8:30 am: Chainsaw Artists – Rannels Rustics; Hot Dog Pig Racing; 4-H Lamb Carcass on Hoof Judging.

● 9 am: Gates Open; Draft Animal Judging; Junior Dairy Judging; Lamb Showmanship, Junior & Open Lamb Breed Classes; Senior Day.

● 10 am: Jr. Exhibit 4-H Center Building; Petting Zoo Opens.

● 10:30 am: Senior Events Registration.

● 11 am: Senior & Commercial Exhibits/Jordan Hall Opens.

● 12 pm: Junior & Open Class Breeding Beef Judging.

● 2 pm: Dan & Galla.

● 2:30 pm: Midway Rides Open.

● 4 pm: Kids Corner.

● 5 pm: Dan & Galla; Rides Closed – Safety Check.

● 6 pm: Abby Abbondanza; Midway Rides Open.

● 6:30 pm: Compacts, Bone Stock Compacts, Pickups/Vans/SUV Derbies; Junior Market Lamb Judging.

● 11 pm: Gates Close.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27:

● 8:30 am: Chainsaw Artists – Rannels Rustics; Hot Dog Pig Racing; Hot Dog Carcass on Hoof Judging.

● 9 am: Gates Open; Bedford Gazette Junior Market Steer Judging; Cavy Show; Junior Horse & Pony Production Show followed by Alumni Showmanship.

● 10 am: Jr. Exhibit 4-H Center Building; Petting Zoo Opens.

● 11 am: Senior & Commercial Exhibits/Jordan Hall Opens.

● 2 pm: Dan & Galla.

● 2:30 pm: Midway Rides Open.

● 4 pm: Kids Corner.

● 5 pm: Dan & Galla; Rides Closed – Safety Check.

● 6 pm: Alpacas on Display; Midway Rides Open; Swine Fitting & Showmanship; Tim Litvin.

● 7 pm: Model Horse Show

● 7:30 pm: Bullride Mania..

● 11 pm: Gates Close.

THURSDAY, JULY 28:

● 9 am: Gates Open; Chainsaw Artists – Rannels Rustics; Hot Dog Pig Racing; Open Dairy Show.

● 10 am: Draft Animal Judging; Jr. Exhibit 4-H Center Building; Junior Livestock Judging Contest; Petting Zoo Opens.

● 11 am: Senior & Commercial Exhibits; Jordan Hall Opens.

● 2 pm: Dan & Galla.

● 2:30 pm: Midway Rides Open.

● 4 pm: Kids Corner.

● 5 pm: Dan & Galla; Rides Closed – Safety Check.

● 6 pm: Alpacas on Display; Davy Williamson; Jr. Market Hog Show; Midway Rides Open.

● 6:30 pm: Mini-Vans, Large Car V8’s & Returning Compacts Derbies

● 11 pm: Gates Close.

FRIDAY, JULY 29:

● 8 am: Chainsaw Artists – Rannels Rustics; Hot Dog Pig Racing; Air Rifle & Pistol Contest

● 9 am: Gates Open; Jr. Horse & Pony Performance Show followed by Alumni Classes.

● 10 am: Jr. Exhibit 4-H Center Building; Petting Zoo Opens.

● 11 am: Senior & Commercial Exhibits; Jordan Hall Opens.

● 12 pm: Jr. & Adult Dairy Judging.

● 2 pm: Dan & Galla.

● 2:30 pm: Lumberjack Competition; Midway Rides Open.

● 5 pm: Dan & Galla; Rides Closed – Safety Check; Woodcarving Auction.

● 6 pm: Midway Rides Open; Rob Lightner; Supreme Champion Showmanship Contest.

● 7:30 pm: Friday Bedford Fair Auto Racing.

● 11 pm: Gates Close.

SATURDAY, JULY 30:

● 8:30 am: Chainsaw Artists – Rannels Rustics; Hot Dog Pig Racing; Pre-Livestock Sale Announcements.

● 9 am: Gates Open; Jr. Horse & Pony Performance Show; Jr. Livestock Sale.

● 10 am: Horseshoe Pitching Contest; Jr. Exhibit 4-H Center Building; Petting Zoo Opens.

● 11 am: Senior & Commercial Exhibits; Jordan Hall Opens.

● 2 pm: Dan & Galla; Livestock & Antique Machinery Dismissed.

● 2:30 pm: Midway Rides Open.

● 5 pm: Dan & Galla; Pickup Truck Pulls; Rides Closed – Safety Check.

● 6 pm: Kenton Sitch Band; Midway Rides Open.

● 8 pm: Departments 11-24 Entries Released.

● 11 pm: Gates Close.

Admission information

● Admission tax includes grandstand events and all mechanical rides, costs $10 on Sunday, $5 on Monday, and $10 from Tuesday through Sunday.

● On Monday, families may enter for $5 and military personnel and veterans may enter for free with proper ID.

● On Tuesday, senior citizens 65 and over may enter for free with a Medicare card until 4 p.m.

● Children two and under may enter for free, with no rides being included, so if children two and under plan to ride the rides, the admission fee is required.

● Parking is $3 per day at designated parking zones.

● Pit admission (races/demos/truck pulls) are $15 plus the $10 gate fee – $25 total (plus parking).

For additional details on each of these events, visit the website, Facebook or Twitter; contact them by email bedfair@bedford-fair.com; pzembower@bedford-fair.com; and to talk about entries entries@bedford-fair.com.