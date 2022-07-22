ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump suffers dent in support after Jan. 6 hearings: Poll

By Julia Johnson, Trending News Editor
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago
Former President Donald Trump's poll numbers are suffering in the wake of several prime-time hearings held by the Jan. 6 committee that revealed new details about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and Trump's role in it.

A new poll from Reuters and Ipsos revealed that 32% of Republicans believe Trump should not run for president again in 2024. This is 6 percentage points higher than was reported in the same poll in June, when only 26% of Republicans said he shouldn't make a 2024 bid.

The final Jan. 6 committee hearing of the summer was held Thursday night, and on display was a minute-by-minute account of Trump's activities during the Capitol breach.

The newest poll, conducted between July 20-21 and surveying 1,005 adults, also revealed that only 38% of Republicans view Trump as "very favorable."

More Republicans also now believe that "Trump is at least partly to blame for starting the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol," with 40% saying they agree with the statement. In June, only 33% reported agreeing with the sentiment.

Despite the change in views of Trump, responses to the statement "The people who gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were mostly peaceful, law-abiding Americans" only shifted by 1 percentage point among Republicans. According to the July data, 57% still agree with that statement.

The most recent poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

