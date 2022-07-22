ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Karl-Anthony Towns: My dream is to retire in Minnesota

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Christos Tsaltas: Karl-Anthony Towns: “My dream is to retire here (in Minnesota). I’m very comfortable spent my time here. This place has a special energy”. #RaisedByWolves

Source: Twitter @Tsaltas46

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

How can KAT and Anthony Edwards compete to be the best duo in the NBA? “Go out there and play at a level that hasn’t been seen since Shaq and Kobe, if possible.”

Karl-Anthony Towns joins NBA Today fresh off agreeing to his new max contract with the Timberwolves: pic.twitter.com/OtSDtf3pOk10:54 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Karl-Anthony Towns says it’s ‘championship or bust’ for revamped Timberwolves after Rudy Gobert trade

cbssports.com/nba/news/karl-…8:06 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 3-pointers by a center:

779 — Karl-Anthony Towns

652 — Brook Lopez

556 — Nikola Vucevic

536 — Nikola Jokic

Best shooting center of all-time? pic.twitter.com/YREnJnbdOi5:44 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Karl-Anthony Towns thinks he and Anthony Edwards can become the best duo in the NBA 👀 pic.twitter.com/DK3ybqMfWr3:59 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch when asked how he can continue to evolve the game of Karl-Anthony Towns, now alongside Rudy Gobert: pic.twitter.com/Flshi062yl2:52 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Karl-Anthony Towns on what he expects playing with Rudy Gobert: “His strengths are my weaknesses and his weaknesses are my strengths.” pic.twitter.com/aCasFwClLk2:38 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Karl-Anthony Towns on potentially spending his entire career in Minnesota:

“My dream was always to try to retire here and live every single day of my NBA career as a Wolf. Deeper into my career, new contract, I feel very good with the possibility of that happening.” – 2:31 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Karl-Anthony Towns: “My dream is to retire here (in Minnesota). I’m very comfortable spent my time here. This place has a special energy”. #RaisedByWolves2:26 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Karl-Anthony Towns on expectations for the Timberwolves this season: “It’s go time. The (Rudy Gobert) trade happens. There’s no more time. There are no more excuses. We’ve got to get it done now. It’s championship now or bust. Got to go out there and get the job done.” pic.twitter.com/MRbuNoTG2U2:25 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Karl-Anthony Towns at his contract extension press conference today continually hammered how it’s time to win. KAT says it’s “championship or bust” time in Minnesota. – 2:20 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Karl-Anthony Towns on his teaming up with Rudy Gobert: “I expect a lot of winning here. I want to win”. #RaisedByWolves2:15 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Karl-Anthony Towns on signing his supermax contract extension (that keeps him under contract through 2028):

“I’m privileged to call Minnesota home for many more years, and many more after that.” – 2:14 PM

Karl-Anthony Towns: Nothing but love Minnesota ❤️ -via Twitter @KarlTowns / July 22, 2022

NBA on ESPN: Karl-Anthony Towns thought that the Timberwolves had traded for Rudy Gay -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / July 22, 2022

Mayor Jacob Frey: I’ve proclaimed today @KarlTowns Day in the City of MPLS! We’re so lucky to have KAT’s commitment to our city and community — and that’s solidified through his recent @Timberwolves contract extension. Congrats, KAT! -via Twitter / July 22, 2022

