CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — COVID cases are on the rise again, and a new strain has people wondering how well at-home tests are detecting it. The new, very contagious Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 strains are likely responsible for the recent uptick in COVID cases. Doctors say at-home tests may have a harder time picking up the new strain, which is why PCR tests remain the gold standard.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO