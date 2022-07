It's National Salad Week! Cami Wells from Nebraska Extension has more on the safety of the produce that goes into our salads. Fruits and vegetables are an important part of a healthy eating plan. Local grocery stores and farmers markets carry an amazing variety of fresh fruits and vegetables that are both nutritious and delicious. Harmful bacteria that may be in the soil or water where produce grows may come in contact with the fruits and vegetables and contaminate them. Or fresh produce may become contaminated after it is harvested, during preparation or storage. Here are some important tips to help protect yourself and your family from illness:

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO