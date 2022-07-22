Temporary Forest Fire Restrictions

Sonora, CA – Starting next week, the Stanislaus National Forest will implement temporary fire restrictions in areas designated as moderate fire hazard areas. Park officials made the decision based on “predicted weather conditions, historic drought conditions, and limited availability of firefighting resources from federal agencies and our state partners has resulted...
Update at 8:20am: An earlier power outage impacting 3,073 customers, primarily around Groveland, is now restored. However, there is a newer outage in the community of Tuolumne impacting 522 customers. PG&E again indicates that the outage is somehow “weather-related.” The outage is impacting parts of Tuolumne Road, Black Oak Road, and side streets. Full restoration is anticipated by 2:15pm.
The Tuolumne County Public Health Department, and Air Pollution Control District, put out a statement warning people about the unhealthy air quality due to the Oak Fire. You can view a local air quality map, by clicking here. The statement reads, “Tuolumne County along with several counties in the area,...
Mariposa, CA — The new size estimate on the Oak Fire this morning is 18,087 acres and there is 26 percent containment. Officials are continuing to get an upper hand on the blaze. CAL Fire reports that crews are continuing to do structure defense, build lines and extinguish hotspots.
Mariposa, CA — A packed town hall meeting was held Sunday evening at the Mariposa High School as officials gave an update on efforts to battle the Oak Fire. As of this morning, the fire 16,791 acres and 10-percent contained. Officials have had success building control lines. CAL Fire...
Update at 7:45 p.m.: Amador Fire has confirmed that during the fire that 40–45 employees were working and they were all evacuated safely and with zero injuries. The nearby Industry Boulevard shopping center was closed with no estimated time for a reopening. Amador fire will be accessing the incident and providing more updated information at a later date.
For Monday’s update, day four of the Oak Fire, go here. Update at 7:21 p.m.: Fire activity has been reported to be less extreme as the previous days with reportedly good headway achieved by firefighters. On the north side of the fire, it passed Sweetwater Ridge and made a hard push towards the community of Mariposa Pines. Three strike teams were able to hold the fire today at Bear Clover Lane, protecting the Mariposa Pines. Crews worked to hold the line at Footman Ridge. On the northeast side of the fire, line was completed around the community of Lushmeadows. Fireline is holding on the east side. Crews are working to complete and hold line on the south side. The fire continues to be fuel and terrain driven. The fire perimeter is moving into the Ferguson Fire burn scar in the northeast side. Damage inspection teams are continuing to survey impacted areas. The fire acreage is at 15,603 acres with zero percent containment.
San Andreas, CA — Taking a forward-leaning approach in response to nationwide school shootings is the focus of a letter sent by Calaveras County leaders to the community. It comes ahead of the upcoming school year and was signed by leaders from the Calaveras Sheriff’s Office, Angels Camp Police Department, Calaveras Office of Education, Bret Harte Union High School District, Calaveras Unified School District, Mark Twain Elementary School District and the Vallecito Union School District.
Lewis Harlan Lee born April 22, 1935 in Holt Valley, California passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation will follow and inurnment will be in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death:...
Sigried Fountain, born March 3, 1939 in Goslar, Germany passed away Saturday July 23, 2022 in Oak Terrace Memory Care in Soulsbyville, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 07/23/2022. Age: 83.
Murphys, CA — A Mokelumne Hill man was tragically killed in a crash on French Gulch Road west of Murphys Grade Road on Saturday morning. The CHP reports that 22-year-old Aidan McGee drove a Honda Civic off the roadway and collided with a fence and tree. What caused him to lose control of the car remains unknown. It happened at around 1:15 am. McGee was initially transported away by ambulance but passed away due to injuries sustained.
Alvin “Hank” Henry Brown Age 94 of Palm Desert, California (Part-time resident of Twain Harte, California) Born August 27, 1927 in San Jose, California passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Astoria Care Home in Palm Desert, California. Funeral Services will be held. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home...
Sonora, CA– Mother Lode Job Training(MLJT) has been awarded $140,000 to implement a Student Training and Employment Program(STEP Up) between July 1st, 2022, and June 30th, 2023. The funds from STEP Up will be used to place 28 students with disabilities into paid work experience for up to 140 hours, earning up to $2,100 each. Students will gain hands-on experience working with local businesses in Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne counties. MLJT will provide “work readiness” training to prepare students for the world of jobs, including workshops on employment interest assessment activities Career Exploration, Job Searching Skills, Labor Market Information, Information Interviewing, and Essential Skills including Workplace Communcation, Employer Expectations, Job Retention, and Ethics & Decision Making. This is the second time MLJT has been awarded this grant. Former STEPS grant participant Alyssa G explains her experience with the program.
Jackson, CA– The Motherlode Cruisers packed Historic Main Street in Jackson for their annual vintage car show. This year’s event showcased a variety of classic vehicles. It included vendor booths with arts & crafts, live music, and a raffle. Two checks were awarded from the club in the...
