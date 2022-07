The August 4th event is a chance for curious families to learn about the Girl Scout program. Calling all girls! Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, Inc. (GSHH) is hosting a Summer Sampler event on Thursday, August 4th in White Plains. This event is open to all girls and their families as an opportunity to learn about the Girl Scout program, the benefits to girls, and how Girl Scouts enables and supports girls in charting their own path and choosing their own adventures with the Girl Scout girl experience. GSHH staff members will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about GSHH and Girl Scouting.

WHITE PLAINS, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO