ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shadyside, OH

Pizza business, and others, finding it hard to get employees

By Kathryn Ghion
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvE5b_0gpWxcNN00

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) – At DeFelice Brothers Pizza in Shadyside, they say people are not coming in and applying for jobs.

They’ve got signs in the windows, but they’re not seeing any applicants.

DeFelice said during COVID shutdowns, perhaps people realized they could live on less income and decided to remain at home. Or, perhaps they’re still afraid of getting COVID. They think some people are holding out for something with higher wages.

Our stores pay real competitive wages. Most employees in our store make more than minimum wage. Drivers make a commission on top of it, along with tips. We have seen that people in the Ohio Valley are great tippers.

Dominic DeFelice, Franchise Founder and Owner

I’ve got two applications here. One didn’t have a phone number on it so I couldn’t contact them. Then I tried calling another individual several times, but they don’t have a voicemail box set up so I can’t leave a message.

Keene Barnett, Owner, Shadyside DeFelice Pizza Shop

He said they need two delivery drivers, one or two kitchen employees and one shift manager.

The owners also said when there are vancies it makes it hard on existing staff because everyone has to work longer hours.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Young adult programs on the rise and in need of more funding

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) During the regular Brooke County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning the Northern Panhandle Workforce Development Board shared some good news regarding their young adult programs. Christine Smith reported that they had a great response, as they put teens in work environments that help prepare them for their...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
Travel Maven

This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. The Rogers Community Auction and Open Air Market is one of the largest open markets in the tri-state area of Ohio. Located in Columbiana County, Rogers is just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
ROGERS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Where to enjoy sunflower season in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sunflower season is generally regarded as late July through fall. If you love these tall, yellow flowers, there are plenty of places on and off the beaten path that you can check out in West Virginia. In addition to agrotourism locations, sunflowers also grow wild in the Mountain State. North Central […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Ohio Business
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Shadyside, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Shadyside, OH
WBOY 12 News

Gas drops below $4 in some West Virginia counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With gas trending downward across the United States, the $4 barrier has finally been broken in some places in West Virginia. West Virginia’s three northernmost counties, Hancock, Brooke and Ohio counties have average gas prices under $4 as of Tuesday, July 26, according to AAA. West Virginia’s state average, however, is still about 50 cents higher than those northern panhandle counties at $4.45. And West Virginia’s state average is still more than 10 cents higher than the national average with states like Texas, Mississippi, Georgia and South Carolina averaging under $3.90.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Baby sharks hit the water at West Virginia hospital

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Marshall County, West Virginia is celebrating Shark Week with a pool full of cuties. Staff at the hospital is outfitting newborns as “baby sharks” this week. Their cribs are adorned with signs and shark toy animals. Enjoy the pictures of the baby sharks now since they […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston on the need for a Culture of Life in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bishop Mark Brennan of Wheeling-Charleston makes a statement on the need for a culture of life. The Supreme Court of the United States, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overruled Roe v. Wade a few weeks ago, clearing the way for Americans in their respective states to enact legal protections for unborn human life, the statement began.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Governor coming to Belmont County

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will celebrate the success of the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio program in Belmont County on Tuesday. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio mails one age-appropriate book to enrolled Ohio children each month until their fifth birthday. The program is free to Ohio families.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Food Drink#Defelice Brothers Pizza#Owner#Nexstar Media Inc
The Dominion Post

Starbucks pulling out of The Deck development

MORGANTOWN — A representative of Seattle-based coffee giant Starbucks confirmed to The Dominion Post on Friday that the brand is pulling its store from The Deck development under construct. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WTRF- 7News

Sons of Italy sausage is back at Italian Heritage Festival

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) When the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival opens this weekend, one of its most popular booths will feature the Bellaire Sons of Italy sausage sandwiches. The link sausages are grilled to perfection and topped with caramelized onions and peppers, served on a soft bun.  But the work that goes into […]
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County Ambulance Authority Board discusses EMS building

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Brooke County Ambulance Authority Board held their monthly meeting Tuesday. This is a new board and today was their fourth meeting. With the members being made up of community members and officials. During the meeting they discussed recognizing an EMS worker for his work during a tough accident, the progress […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Governor visits Belmont County for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)-Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Belmont County is touching the lives of young readers every day, and Governor Mike DeWine and the First Lady stopped by for a visit. Whether it’s ‘The Little Engine That Could’ or another childhood favorite, the drawings and illustrations inside has these children captivated, as First Lady […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Co. BOE approves agreement with its public resource officers

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Schools Board of Education President Andy Garber says the district will do everything possible to make sure that the buildings are secure for students. Garber says safety will continue to be a top priority in the Ohio County School District. On Monday night, the board unanimously voted in favor […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling native steps down as West Virginia Corrections Commissioner

Charleston, WV— Current Commissioner of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Betsy Jividen, will step down from her position, effective August 5th, 2022. Today, the Governor announced Jividen’s resignation, thanking her for her dedication to West Virginia’s correctional system, especially during the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Justice also praised Commissioner Jividen’s dedication to the rehabilitation of inmates struggling with addiction issues and other significant obstacles to recovery.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Cruisin’ for a Cause

Members of Faith Community Church were cruising for a cause Saturday at their ride for victims of domestic violence. For $15, riders took the 90-mile route with a few stops, and dinner included at 5:30 p.m. back at the church in North Wheeling. J.D. Gellner, the Director of Missions, says...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Wheeling to embark on largest pavement plan in city's history

WHEELING, W.Va. — Last week, Wheeling City Council allocated $1 million to non-profits in the area. In the near future, even more American Rescue Plan money is going toward the roads of Ohio County. “If you look at what this city council and the prior city council had done...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Car fire at Kroger Mt. DeChantal gas station closes area

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Fire Department announced Monday on Twitter that there was a car fire at the Kroger gas station on Mt. DeChantal Road. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames, says the statement. The Wheeling Fire...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

49K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy