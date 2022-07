TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Tuesday! Some areas of patchy fog and low clouds are around this morning. Otherwise, it is quiet and the morning hours should trend mostly dry. There could be an isolated shower at the coast this morning. Tuesday will bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures will warm up to the lower 90's. Factoring in the humidity, it may feel like around the triple digits during the afternoon hours. Expect hit or miss, scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO