3 arrested on meth charges after drug operation in Southwest Virginia

Photos courtesy of the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office. (From left to right: Chelsey Burkett, William Whitt, and Charles Snead)

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Three Virginians have been arrested after a multi-agency drug operation in Abingdon.

According to a release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, investigators executed federal search warrants and checked a vehicle on Wednesday, resulting in the seizure of several narcotics. The following were seized by authorities:

3/4 of a pound of crystal methamphetamine

Heroin

Suspected fentanyl

1 firearm

Approximately $8,300

The release states all three people arrested have been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The suspects were identified as:

Charles Roland Snead, 58, of Abingdon

William Lee Whitt, 41, of North Tazewell

Chelsey Lynn Burkett (Doss), 38, of Bristol, Virginia

Snead faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to the sheriff’s office. As of Friday, all three are being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

In total, nine agencies worked together to conduct the operation.