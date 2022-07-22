ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local church providing back to school clothes and uniforms to families in need

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Vickie Brown’s kids needed some new shoes for school. So she went to the store and was shocked.

“It’s a shock. It’s like, wow,” Vickie said.

The bad kind of wow. The one when prices are way too high. That’s why she came over to All Saints Episcopal Church in Midtown Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen spent some time at the church to see how they are helping families in need.

“We do clothing for kids all year long. But right now the back to school situation is out of control,” the church’s Lori Guarisco said.

Guarisco has organized a string of special events where families referred by local social worker agencies could pick out school clothes and uniforms free of charge.

“I thank God for the support because it’s so hard out here right now,” Denise Pittman said.

Denise’s children, 8-year-old Brandon and 4-year-old Bree Bree got shoes, socks, shirts, and pants. There was also a little purse, a Christmas storybook, and some Legos.

“I love Legos. I have a lot of Legos at home,” Brandon said.

Church directors say the need for school clothes has never been greater because prices have never been higher. More and more people can’t afford to pay it and school clothes will always be a necessity as children continue to grow.

“It’s very nice. I really appreciate it. Times have been hard,” Vicki Brown said.

Lori Guarisco says the church plans to extend the back to school clothing program two more weeks.

