For this week’s Brewvine, Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen in Boyne City where they are serving up some great summertime staples: beer and barbeque.

“Well, we’ve been pretty busy this summer, lots been going on our smoker. We smoked just about everything here, you know, ribs, brisket, you name it. Our tap line up is remained strong. I think we’ve got 22 states taps currently, so a lot of beer for people to come down and try.”

Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen has some great food and plenty of refreshing beer to pair with it. Right now, the brew house is trying out a new twist on some old favorites.

“Our Horton Bay Hef has been on draft since the beginning, and we decided to put on Nitro just to give it a creamy mouth feel,” said Mike Castiglione, owner of Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen. “So it’s a nice, light, wheat beer with a creamy mouth feel, so it’s kind of like a creamed wheat. It’s very refreshing this time of year. It’s one of my favorites at the moment.”

1/13 Brewvine: Summertime Staples at Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen

If you’re looking for something hoppy, Stiggs has several thirst-quenching summer options, like their hazy IPA called “Hayburner.”

“For all those hop heads, our “Hayburner” is what you should get at Stiggs. It’s super juicy, super fruity. Everything you want in a juicy IPA,” said Castiglione. “Clocking in at 5.8%. Super hoppy, citrusy. And it’s a big hazy IPA. It’s kind of the big fad. Everybody is flocking to these big, hazy IPA these days. So we came up with the “Hayburner” and it’s one of our best sellers as well.”

With great beer, delicious food and a spectacular venue, Stiggs is a fantastic spot for a night out.

“Our outdoor seating is pet friendly so bring your dogs down,” Castiglione explained. “Listen to music Friday nights. And inside we’ve got, you know, a beautiful historic atmosphere of the Boyne City Alpena Railroad Building, if you guys want to come check that out, it’s really a unique place to dine.”

If for some reason you can’t make it down to the brewery, Stiggs can bring the brewery to you.

“We’ve got a couple of Stiggs Trucks with tap handles built right in the side of it that we use for catering,” said Castiglione. “So your next wedding reception, wedding, a bar mitzvah, whatever they may be, give us a call or bring our barbecue and beer to you. We also take our Stiggs trucks to the beer festivals in Michigan.”