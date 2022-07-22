ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows teen suspect jumping five stories off Buckhead parking deck to escape police

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k16kj_0gpWw8dn00

Atlanta — A teenage suspect is in the hospital after police say he jumped five stories off of a parking deck at a Buckhead apartment complex to escape arrest.

Newly released video shows Atlanta police trying to arrest three men they say were breaking into cars in the parking deck at the Icon Buckhead Apartments on Peachtree Road around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.

As the trio of suspects were continuing to break into cars, officers arrived and began chasing them.

Investigators say the men tried driving away, but crashed their car. The driver, 20-year-old Jalen Wright, was subsequently arrested.

Cartier Evans, 19, then jumped off of the parking in an attempt to escape. He was injured during the fall and arrested on the ground.

Evans was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is currently stable.

The third suspect was able to escape from police and has not yet been arrested.

It’s unclear how many cars were broken into before police arrived.

Both Wright and Evans are being charged with aggravated assault, attempted theft of auto, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Wright has been taken to the Fulton County Jail and Evans will be taken there once he is released from the hospital.

Comments / 92

Melanie Joiner
3d ago

I don't feel sorry for them!! that's just 4 more taking up space in jail...wait 1 in the hospital, making medical cost go up higher. 🙄

Reply(2)
16
Guest
4d ago

Obviously skipped school when gravity was discussed. Hope police don’t get sued for “making” him jump.

Reply(3)
40
charles clark
3d ago

Honestly I have no sympathy for this young man. He wasn’t pushed and chose to jump in the commission of a crime. Hopefully he will consider a better career choice

Reply
7
 

