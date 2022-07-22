ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakwood, IL

Oakwood’s Katelyn Young giving back through basketball

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hp9Qr_0gpWvoT900

OAKWOOD (WCIA) — Oakwood native Katelyn Young is giving back to her hometown through the sport she loves. The Murray State forward is spending her summer working out for next season, while also helping coach girls basketball camps.

“It’s so nice,” Young said. “I mean, you always have to give back to your community. They’ve loved me forever, even down in Murray so I appreciate them. So I had to give back.”

The Oakwood native and Murray State junior is juggling summer workouts while inspiring the girls in her town to do whatever they set their mind to.

“I hope it gives them confidence,” Young said. “Seeing like me being able to get out there, just giving them confidence to put themselves out there and be good and see what they can do.”

They have a great role model to look up to. Young is the reigning Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, with one of the best seasons in Racers history. The 6’1″ forward averaged 20 points and 8 rebounds per game last season, while also leading the OVC in eight other categories. It all added up to her becoming the first Murray State women’s basketball player to earn AP All-American honors.

“I played a big role last year so I want to keep that and then I also want to help the younger girls like find their spot, give them some advice if they need any,” Young said.

While she’s ready to help her team next season, she’s also playing a big role in her community for the next generation of athletes.

“I just want to be there for them, any questions they have for me, I just want to be there,” Young said. “It’s fun. I enjoy having the little kids around. Just being able to hopefully put some love into basketball for them.”

Her family and fans will be able to catch more games as Murray States moves into the Missouri Valley Conference this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

New Illinois track and field and XC director

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois track and field and cross country has a new director. Athletic director Josh Whitman, announced two-time NCAA championship coach Petros Kyprianou will be taking on the role. Kyprianou was head coach for 6 seasons at the University of Georgia, where he led the Bulldogs to a pair of NCAA titles, the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Wilkerson prepped for NIL

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Lots of things will be different this season for new Eastern Illinois football coach Chris Wilkerson, as he makes the jump from Division III to his alma mater. But one thing everyone in college athletics is still getting a grasp on is Name, Image, and Likeness. Last year, D3 athletes made ten […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Alex Palczewski named to Outland Trophy Watch List

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski was picked to the Outland Trophy Watch List for the second time. The Outland Trophy, named after John Outland, is given annually to the nation’s best interior lineman. Alex enters this season with 52 career starts and was on the All Big Ten Honorable Mention last season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WR Isaiah Hill back healthy after two injury-shortened seasons

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois football is trying to get back to its winning ways this season with new head coach Chris Wilkerson in charge. Having receiver Isaiah Hill back for a full season is going to be huge for the young Panther squad. The returning senior missed all of the Spring 2021 season and […]
CHARLESTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakwood, IL
Oakwood, IL
Sports
Oakwood, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
WCIA

Ben Miller won’t be back on the Illinois FB sideline for all 2022 season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois announced an update to their sideline. Special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, Ben Miller has been on leave since February after announcing he had been diagnosed with colon cancer. Today, the team announced Miller won’t be back on the sideline for the entire 2022 season, but Miller said in a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bielema seeing growth ahead of year two

URBANA (WCIA) — After a long Summer, football finally returns to Memorial Stadium July 30 for Illinois training camp. But before the Illini coaches get on the field, they enjoyed one last outing on the links. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema hosted his 2022 golf invitational at Atkins Golf Club, sponsored by the Quarterback Club. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois football’s Calvin Hart Jr. ready for fall season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — We’re about two weeks away from Illinois football training camp, but some of the players have been here all summer to prepare for the upcoming season. Calvin Hart Junior is especially excited to get back on the field. The junior got a chance to get back on the practice field this spring. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#All American
WCIA

‘Packed for success’: football player gives out school supplies

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – An Illinois football player wants to use his platform to help the others. That’s why he invited families to skate with him in Savoy, and sent them home with school supplies on Sunday. Tailon Leitzsey said he wants to help as many children as he can to succeed in the classroom. […]
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Chance to win Super Bowl tickets

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois athletics has a unique fundraiser going on. It’s a chance to win Super Bowl tickets from Panther alum and Super Bowl winning coach Mike Shanahan. He donated a pair of tickets to the school for next year’s game in Arizona. The deal also includes five nights lodging and a thousand […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

The future of the Mattoon Sports Complex

As business owners and operators and residents of the great city of Mattoon, we are faced with one of the most important decisions about the future of our community that we will ever be asked to make with the pending decision of the proposed Mattoon Sports Complex. The concept for...
MATTOON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Urbana High School narrowly escapes St. Louis flood

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People were trapped in homes and cars were stuck on the streets. The group from Urbana says they’re lucky to be home. The flash flooding happened early this morning. Three Urbana high school students and two teachers were among those caught up in it. They landed at the airport after flying […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Harvest Heritage: Johnson brothers tractor pulling

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It’s county fair season, punctuated by tractor pulls. For the Johnson family, their whole life is built around tractor pulling and farming. The Johnson brothers’ pulling tractor Built 4 Business is the creation of Randy Johnson and his four boys. He and two of them, Kevin and Travis, told their family […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Annual Tent Sale at Body n’ Sole Sports

At Body n’ Sole Sports, we work with doctors and trainers to help with pain problems due to foot issues from high arches to flat feet, causing feet, ankle, knee or hip problems. We have specific knowledge of athletic footwear as related to knee, feet, ankle issues. We offer a Free Gait Analysis to determine proper footwear.
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

OnRamp Conference brings future of agriculture to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Industry leaders brought the future of agriculture to Champaign Tuesday. OnRamp Conference organizers want to highlight technology that will reinvent farming. Startups from around the world applied to pitch their ideas – and dozens of businesses and investors showed up to the State Farm Center hoping to build relationships. “More than […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WBGL & Rural King presents Harvest of Hope concert

What do you get when four incredible Christian artists get together for a Hope-filled evening of live music? You get the second annual Harvest of Hope family concert, presented by WBGL and Rural King. On Saturday, August 13th at 5pm at Peterson Park in Mattoon, we invite you to come hear Crowder, Building 429, Micah Tyler, and Leanna Crawford, and join us for a life-giving concert with a purpose.
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Iroquois County Fair talent winners

IROQUOIS, Ill. (WCIA)–The Iroquois County Fair announced it’s winners of their 50th talent show on July 20th. The fair ends Sunday July 24th at 6p.m. Organizer Pat Ward said, “The talent of Iroquois County was blazing!”. The Junior Division winners were: 1st place for Abbie Tindle of...
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

PB Energy Bites featured in Kids Kit at Champaign Farmers Market

We are checking out what’s available at the local farmers markets this week and what all is included in this week’s Kids Kits. Farmers Markets, buying local, eating seasonally, Kids Kits & local farmers. This month’s Kids Kit are PB Energy Bites. Its a very simple kit that...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Red Cross hosting blood drive in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive in Champaign this week in the hopes of preventing another shortage. The blood drive will take place at Lodgic Everyday Community, located at 1807 South Neil Street, on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy