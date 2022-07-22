ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Red Cross reaching out for virtual volunteers in Missouri and Arkansas region

By Alex Kienlen
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1qXN_0gpWva6z00
American Red Crossamerican red cross

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas is looking for volunteers, in this case volunteers who will pitch in virtually. For the position, a volunteer will remote-dispatch teams to local disasters, such as home fires, throughout the region.

The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas needs 35 more volunteers to fill this role, an expansion in the way the agency does business.

“Previously, we had a local disaster duty officer volunteer in each chapter area, but recently changed to a regional approach expanding the role to have greater responsibilities,” Chris Harmon, regional disaster officer for American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas said. “Now, the regional disaster duty officer takes calls from about half of the two-state region, rather than a small number of counties, and they dispatch local on-call teams to provide immediate assistance to those affected by home fires or other disasters.”

The Missouri and Arkansas Red Cross responds to more home fires than most U.S. Red Cross regions.

“We’re looking for individuals who are detail-oriented, like to multi-task, solve problems, and are able to stay calm in what can be a highly stressful or emotional situation,” Harmon said. “Since the role is done from home, volunteers can live anywhere in the region.”

Online training is provided, including working alongside experienced volunteers. Access to a phone, computer and internet is required. Volunteers in this role will be asked to sign up for two six-hour on-call shifts each week. Shifts are around the clock, seven days a week.

Call 314-516-2732 to volunteer, or check with the Red Cross volunteer web site.

Comments / 0

Related
KARK 4 News

Study: AR has third-highest rate of child drownings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study listed Arkansas as having the third-highest rate of child drownings in the U.S. According to QuoteWizard, drowning is the leading cause of death for children under 5 and the second leading cause of death for people under 14. Researchers say between 2018 and 2020, 2,200 people drowned in swimming pools, nearly half of them being children.
ARKANSAS STATE
ArkLaTexhomepage

Arkansas eligible for summer food benefits for children

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Recent program approvals are good news for Arkansas children. Arkansas has received federal approval to provide food benefits to eligible children during the summer months, Arkansas Department of Health and Department of Education announced. The summer nutrition benefit program known as Summer Pandemic EBT, or...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Government
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Red Cross#Charity#The American Red Cross#Arkansas Red Cross#U S Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
KHBS

Arkansans can now apply for help with energy bills

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The record-high heat in Arkansas this summer is creating high energy bills for many. Those struggling to pay electric bills may be able to get relief beginning July 25. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program helps low-income families who need assistance getting those bills covered.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy