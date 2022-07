Wyoming resident Robyn Belinskey is running for U.S. House of Representatives for the state of Wyoming. She is a self-described “grassroots” Conservative who wants to “be the voice of common sense and relatability.” Robyn talked about why she’s running, what’s she’s hearing from the people of Wyoming and how she will be different from the other candidates if elected to represent Wyoming. She also discusses the repeal of Roe v. Wade and the Second Amendment as far as gun violence in our country.

