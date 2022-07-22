ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DA charges man who pointed gun at officers in LoDo

 4 days ago
DENVER — The man who was shot by officers after he pointed a gun at them in LoDo early Sunday has been formally charged. Six bystanders were also wounded when three officers fired a total of seven rounds at 21-year-old Jordan Waddy in the early morning hours of July 17. Denver...

CBS Denver

2 Denver police officers arrested for investigation of theft

Two Denver police officers have been arrested for investigation of felony theft after they allegedly billed off-duty hours to a private employer for hours not worked. Officers Michael Pineda, 50, and Santana Pineda, 26, were taken into custody on Tuesday morning. According to Denver police, the internal affairs investigation was initiated after it was discovered that the officers were not present at a scheduled, non-department paid off-duty job at the store located at 36th and Quebec Street on April 15. Investigators spent hours reviewing surveillance video provided by the store and comparing it to the officers' timesheets. They discovered 23 shift discrepancies...
US News and World Report

Man Arrested for Allegedly Firing at Suburban Denver Police

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Police have arrested a 29-year-old man they say fired at officers who were responding to a disturbance at a home in suburban Denver on Sunday night. Police said Monday that the 29-year-old was arrested “for his role shooting at police officers last night.”. Police...
Fox News

Denver police shot at by local man, 1 arrested

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man they say fired at officers who were responding to a disturbance at a home in suburban Denver on Sunday night. Police said Monday that the 29-year-old was arrested "for his role shooting at police officers last night." Police did not specifically mention the 29-year-old...
The Denver Gazette

Man fatally shot by Englewood police identified

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified a man shot and killed by Englewood police on Sunday as Matthew Neal Mitchell, 22. Police said they shot Mitchell after he shot at them when they responded to a disturbance in the 5000 block of South Grove Street. Police arrested Phillip L. Blankenship,...
Denver7 News KMGH

Two arrested in shooting death of man in Littleton

DENVER — Littleton police arrested a man and a woman for investigation of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 28-year-old man on July 16. Darla Rodriguez, 29, and Adam Vilders, 37, were arrested last Friday, according to the Littleton Police Department. Both are accused of...
Denver7 News KMGH

Man found dead in Broomfield apartment; juvenile in custody

DENVER – A juvenile was arrested early Monday morning after a man was found dead inside an apartment at a complex near 120th Avenue and Main Street in Broomfield. Broomfield police said officers were called to the apartment just after 1 a.m. on what they called a “disturbance.” Inside, they found a man dead at the scene and took the juvenile into custody.
CBS Denver

1 dead, 1 juvenile in custody in Broomfield investigation

Police in Broomfield are investigating a death after an overnight disturbance at the Academy Place Apartments located at 7105 W. 120th Ave, near the intersection of 120th Avenue and Main Street. Officers were called to the apartment complex just after 1 a.m. on reports of a disturbance.When they arrived, they found a deceased adult male inside one of the units. A juvenile was taken into custody at the scene. Police continue to investigate what led up to the disturbance. They said there is no danger to the community. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Adams and Broomfield County Coroner's Office.
9NEWS

Searching for reasons behind Colorado's increase in car thefts

DENVER — When Denver police arrested Illya Culpepper on April 22 last year in front of the Belcaro Motel on Colorado Boulevard, after growing suspicious of the Chevrolet Suburban he was driving, it was a bit of fortuitous timing. Only nine minutes had passed since the car's owner had reported it stolen.
News Channel Nebraska

Former Denver man sentenced for federal weapons conviction

OMAHA, Neb. -- A former Denver man was sentenced on federal weapons charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Tuesday that 41-year-old Stuart Vannoy was given 20 months in prison for being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of firearms. After he completes his prison sentence, Vannoy will also serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
1310kfka.com

Man charged in officer-involved shooting in Fort Collins

A man has been charged following an officer-involved shooting earlier this month involving Larimer County sheriff’s deputies in Fort Collins. Bryan Erdbruegger faces several felonies, including attempted assault and illegal discharge of a weapon. Police said Erdbruegger fired at Larimer County deputies, who tried to pull him over for speeding on Prospect Road near Timberline Drive on July 12. Deputies returned fire and struck Erdbruegger, who had to be hospitalized. A passing vehicle was also struck by a bullet, but no one inside was hurt. Erdbruegger left the hospital for a jail cell, where he’s being held on a $200,000 bond. The shooting marked the fifth officer-involved shooting for Larimer County deputies this year.
CBS Denver

Woman allegedly scammed by contractor paid back in full, following CBS4 investigation

After CBS4 Investigates reported about an alleged contractor scam in early July, one woman says she's finally getting paid back the money she thought was gone forever. It all started when Pat Barash, who owns several apartment rentals in the metro area, needed some carpeting work done in one of her rental units in Aurora.She hired Abercrombie Carpets and Floors, owned by Michael Tobin, of Golden, to do the work. She says he took some measurements and gave her an estimate.She says he asked for an $1,100 deposit and said she could pay him the remainder once the work was...
9NEWS

Denver Police investigating fatal wrong-way crash

DENVER — Two people are dead and three are injured after a wrong-way crash in Denver overnight, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). Around 12:17 a.m on Sunday, DPD posted to Twitter that they were investigating a crash involving a truck and an SUV in the area of Santa Fe Drive and West Mississippi Avenue.
