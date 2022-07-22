DA charges man who pointed gun at officers in LoDo

A man has been charged following an officer-involved shooting earlier this month involving Larimer County sheriff’s deputies in Fort Collins. Bryan Erdbruegger faces several felonies, including attempted assault and illegal discharge of a weapon. Police said Erdbruegger fired at Larimer County deputies, who tried to pull him over for speeding on Prospect Road near Timberline Drive on July 12. Deputies returned fire and struck Erdbruegger, who had to be hospitalized. A passing vehicle was also struck by a bullet, but no one inside was hurt. Erdbruegger left the hospital for a jail cell, where he’s being held on a $200,000 bond. The shooting marked the fifth officer-involved shooting for Larimer County deputies this year.
Comments / 2