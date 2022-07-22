Frankie Meyer: Business uses radar to find unmarked graves

The payment would go to individuals and households already enrolled in the assistance program to cover previously unpaid electric bills or a current bill, or as a credit to offset future bills. This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets...
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the...
OPALCO/Contributed photo The delegation at the Capitol of Idaho included (L-R) Satchel Bourne, McKenna Clark, August Moore, Valeria Villareal. Submitted by Orcas Power and Light Cooperative. More than 65 students representing electric co-ops from Alaska to Nevada attended the 2022 Co-op Youth Rally at the College of Idaho. The week-long event is...
Just one-ﬁfth of New Hampshire voters want President Joe Biden to seek another term in 2024, and his support within his own party has fallen sharply since last summer, according to a new poll. But likely Democratic primary voters in the key first-in-the-nation contest appear to show early signs of favoring...
Members of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe have voted in a historic advisory referendum to eliminate a requirement that enrolled members must have 25% tribal blood. Out of nearly 7,800 ballots cast, 64% of voters said the “blood quantum” requirement should be removed from the tribe’s constitution, which was adopted under pressure from...
The move follows opponents of abortion access in the state House unsuccessfully attempting to block funding for the schools over Pitt’s research using fetal tissue. One likely conservative target is the University of Pittsburgh, a private school that received $154 million in state support last year, most of the money earmarked to...
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tested positive for COVID-19 eight months after catching the virus in another "mild case," Patrick's campaign said in a statement released Sunday. The video above is from an August 2021 report about Patrick's comments on African American communities and the unvaccinated. The second-highest political...
There's been a sharp drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine. The Maine CDC says the number of patients in Maine hospitals has fallen by 11 to 119. That's the fewest number of COVID patients since early this month. Seventeen of the patients are in critical care beds, and just one on a ventilator. ...
Empty desks sit in a classroom last year at Hoech Middle School in Breckenridge Hills. Missouri is once again loosening requirements for substitute teachers to address the ongoing sub shortage. Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation this summer that both lowered the certification requirements and waived a limit on the number of hours retired...
DENVER (KDVR) — Host Matt Mauro speaks with a candidate running for the 7th Congressional District seat and discusses President Biden’s bout with COVID with other political strategists. Republican and political newcomer Erik Aadland will take on Democratic state Sen. Brittany Pettersen in November. “I think these radical progressive policies don’t serve...
States are getting creative in finding ways to spend up the millions of federal dollars they received in COVID relief funds. If it’s not spent by 2024, the money disappears. Infrastructure updates, safety measures, and learning loss initiatives are popular ways some states are using these funds. As schools struggle to...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh announced Tuesday that he's running for Idaho attorney general as the Democratic nominee. Arkoosh announced his candidacy amid family and friends at the Statehouse. He’s replacing Steve Scanlin, who withdrew from the race last week and was a placeholder for the Democrats. Arkoosh will face...
Two people died in SE Missouri traffic accidents over the weekend. Troop E reports an Indianapolis, IN man died in Mississippi County Saturday morning when the 18-wheeler he was driving crossed the median of I-57 and struck a car. Troop E identified the victim as 35 year old Renel Remissainthe. A Marble...
