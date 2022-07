Curtis was born June 21, 1962 in Kirksville, Missouri to Clifford and Kay (Ray) Hays. He died suddenly at home on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He lived in Kirksville until May of 1970 when he moved to Grain Valley, Missouri with his family. He graduated from Grain Valley High School in 1980. He was a deck builder in Kansas City and owned his own business before retiring in 2015 and moving back to the Kirksville area. Curtis loved all animals (especially his cats), music, cards, and having a good time.

