Blue Jackets trade F Oliver Bjorkstrand to Kraken for two draft picks

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The move comes just hours after the Blue Jackets locked up all-star forward Patrik Laine to a four-year, $34.8 million deal.

Columbus will save $5.25 million in cap space with the trade.

Bjorkstrand has four years remaining on a five-year, $27 million contract.

The 27-year-old finished with career highs in goals (28), assists (29), and points (57) in 80 regular-season games for the Blue Jackets last season.

A third-round pick by the Blue Jackets in 2013, Bjorkstrand made his NHL debut in 2015-16.

Over seven seasons in Columbus, Bjorkstrand posted 234 points (111 goals, 123 assists) in 382 games.

After missing the playoffs last season for the seventh-straight year, the Blue Jackets have been one of the more active teams this offseason.

On top of retaining Laine, Columbus shocked the hockey world by inking all-star Johnny Gaudreau to a seven-year, $68.25 million deal earlier this month.