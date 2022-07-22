Store break-in lands Mooreville man behind bars in Tupelo

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces nine misdemeanor counts of simple assault after he allegedly drove through a group of teenagers riding bicycles in Ripley. Mark Hall was booked into the Tippah County jail on Tuesday, July 26. Hall allegedly captured video of himself purposely driving through the group...
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Eight fraudulent checks came from a Tennessee woman, according to Oxford Police. Bethany Butler, 33, of Henderson, was arrested on July 21 and charged with felony false pretense. According to police, the arrest happened after officers responded the day before to a bank on University Avenue...
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee will appear in court for the first on Wednesday, July 27. Tim Herrington Jr., 22, of Grenada, was arrested last week. The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. However, Lee’s body has not...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people are wanted for the July 14 murder of a Lee County man. Patricia Flakes, 42; Shannon Bramlett, 33; and Darick Moody, 19, are wanted for the murder of Jeremiah Flakes, 21. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said Patricia Flakes is the victim’s estranged wife....
UPDATE: The two teens have been found, according to Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office. ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. — Two teens were declared missing by the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s office said Danny Seals, 17, and Summer Blades, 16, were last seen at Mapco Gas Station on Highway 72 east in Corinth, Mississippi around 10:15 […]
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A bystander was injured during a weekend shooting in Columbus. The incident happened early Sunday morning, July 24 near the old Waffle House building on Highway 45. Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said an argument between two groups of people began in the street near the...
HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI)- Dylan Pickle has been remembered each year, but on Tuesday July 26, 2022; his former colleagues put up a permanent memorial. The sheriffs department got a sign to mark the site where Pickle was killed to show that he’s still with them. “I promised Dylan the...
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday was an emotional day for the family and friends of a former Monroe County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty two years ago. Hamilton Road is now called Deputy Dylan Pickle Memorial Drive. Pickle was struck and killed by a...
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Alcorn County authorities are chasing down a new lead in the search for Wade Davis. Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said someone came forward during the weekend claiming to have seen Davis the same day he disappeared. Davis disappeared the morning of June 22 while out...
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement seized almost 100 pounds of marijuana Sunday night in Union County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the seizure happened along Interstate 22 near New Albany. MHP has not released information about any arrests.
MISSISSIPPI — A man is dead after a car crash Monday night in north Mississippi. According to the Marshall County Coroner, the fatal crash involved one car and happened around 10 p.m. in Waterford, Miss., south of Holly Springs. A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
A popular shoe store in Mississippi is closing its current location this month but reopening in a different spot. When many small businesses in Mississippi are struggling to keep their doors open right now, we are happy to report that one popular Mississippi retail shoe store is thriving.
A man was shot in the arm early Sunday morning on Highway 45 North, according to Police Chief Fred Shelton. A stray round hit the Waffle House, located across the highway. The incident happened between 12:30 and 1 a.m. Sunday, he said, at the La Quinta Inn, located at 1200 Highway 45 N.
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The indie bookstore trend is continuing with a new, local business. Bookends recently opened in Pontotoc along Main Street. The company is 100% female-owned. The struggling economy did not stop four women from chasing their dreams. “It is a little scary," co-owner Arlissa Whisenant said. "It...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Travis Moore is spending his summer mowing lawns, earning as much money as he can before school starts. His small business recently went viral on Facebook thanks to praising reviews from customers in Tupelo. His motivation is to have the freedom to buy whatever he wants.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A dice game led to one person being shot in Tupelo. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened Thursday morning, July 21 shortly after midnight along Southside Drive. One man was shot multiple times, according to police, and is expected to survive.
