ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Store break-in lands Mooreville man behind bars in Tupelo

By Zac Carlisle
wtva.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police released information about an early July...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtva.com

Man accused of driving through group of children in Ripley

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces nine misdemeanor counts of simple assault after he allegedly drove through a group of teenagers riding bicycles in Ripley. Mark Hall was booked into the Tippah County jail on Tuesday, July 26. Hall allegedly captured video of himself purposely driving through the group...
RIPLEY, MS
wtva.com

Tennessee woman arrested for check fraud in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Eight fraudulent checks came from a Tennessee woman, according to Oxford Police. Bethany Butler, 33, of Henderson, was arrested on July 21 and charged with felony false pretense. According to police, the arrest happened after officers responded the day before to a bank on University Avenue...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Oxford murder suspect to appear in court for first time Wednesday

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee will appear in court for the first on Wednesday, July 27. Tim Herrington Jr., 22, of Grenada, was arrested last week. The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. However, Lee’s body has not...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Three wanted for Lee County murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people are wanted for the July 14 murder of a Lee County man. Patricia Flakes, 42; Shannon Bramlett, 33; and Darick Moody, 19, are wanted for the murder of Jeremiah Flakes, 21. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said Patricia Flakes is the victim’s estranged wife....
LEE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tupelo, MS
Crime & Safety
Mooreville, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Mooreville, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Tupelo, MS
WREG

Teens missing from Corinth found safe

UPDATE: The two teens have been found, according to Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office. ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. — Two teens were declared missing by the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s office said Danny Seals, 17, and Summer Blades, 16, were last seen at Mapco Gas Station on Highway 72 east in Corinth, Mississippi around 10:15 […]
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

Missing Alcorn County teens found safe

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Alcorn County are asking the public for help locating two teenagers. The teenagers are Danny Seals, 17, and Summer Blades, 16. They were last seen driving a silver Toyota 4-Runner Saturday night, July 23 in Corinth. The SUV was seen at approximately 10:15 at...
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Columbus PD asking for information about weekend shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A bystander was injured during a weekend shooting in Columbus. The incident happened early Sunday morning, July 24 near the old Waffle House building on Highway 45. Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said an argument between two groups of people began in the street near the...
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Police#Southern Bath Kitchen
wcbi.com

Columbus police investigate weekend shooting that left one person injured

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that left one person injured. The shooting happened in the old Waffle House parking lot, just off Highway 45, late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Police say one person was injured in the gunfire. Investigators found...
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtva.com

Almost 100 pounds of marijuana seized in Union County

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement seized almost 100 pounds of marijuana Sunday night in Union County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the seizure happened along Interstate 22 near New Albany. MHP has not released information about any arrests.
UNION COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man shot in arm outside LaQuinta Inn

A man was shot in the arm early Sunday morning on Highway 45 North, according to Police Chief Fred Shelton. A stray round hit the Waffle House, located across the highway. The incident happened between 12:30 and 1 a.m. Sunday, he said, at the La Quinta Inn, located at 1200 Highway 45 N.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

New Pontotoc bookstore is 100% female-owned

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The indie bookstore trend is continuing with a new, local business. Bookends recently opened in Pontotoc along Main Street. The company is 100% female-owned. The struggling economy did not stop four women from chasing their dreams. “It is a little scary," co-owner Arlissa Whisenant said. "It...
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo teen earning his own money this summer

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Travis Moore is spending his summer mowing lawns, earning as much money as he can before school starts. His small business recently went viral on Facebook thanks to praising reviews from customers in Tupelo. His motivation is to have the freedom to buy whatever he wants.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Witnesses: Dice game led to shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A dice game led to one person being shot in Tupelo. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened Thursday morning, July 21 shortly after midnight along Southside Drive. One man was shot multiple times, according to police, and is expected to survive.
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy