Danny Rumph was playing pick-up basketball at Mallery Recreation Center in Germantown on Mother's Day in 2005 when he collapsed and died of sudden cardiac arrest. He was 21. Rumph unknowingly suffered from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM, the leading cause of sudden cardiac arrest among youth. He was the starting point guard at Western Kentucky University. During the 2004-05 season, Rumph had earned the reputation of being one of the hardest workers on the team.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO