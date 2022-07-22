IEC releases the Beach Advisory list for Iowa

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa casinos took in a record amount of money in the fiscal year that just ended — despite a slowdown in the finals months. Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko says pent up demand showed early. “The industry really had a lot of success at the beginning of the fiscal year. So that would have been July through December of 2021. A numbers were still very strong from coming out of the pandemic,” Ohorilko says. Iowa casinos reported one-point-seven-six billion dollars in gross revenue for casino games and slots. “Many of the other entertainment options we saw either closed or had reduced hours, where the casinos in Iowa, for the most part did not. And so the casino industry really was able to kind of fill that gap — and that drove a lot of the revenue,” he says. He says things slowed down in the second part of the fiscal year, especially in this last quarter.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO