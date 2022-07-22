IEC releases the Beach Advisory list for Iowa

(Radio Iowa) – The Mega Millions estimated jackpot for tonight’s (Tuesday) drawing has been increased. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says increased sales prompted the change. “The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing at this point is an estimated 810 million dollars annuity 470-point-one million cash option. And I say at this point, because it’s really kind of into the unpredictable territory now,” Neubauer says. She says sales pick up rapidly when jackpots hit this type of number. “And that causes the jackpot to be raised, sometimes in between drawings, just like what happened with this amount now. So by the time the drawing happens at 10 p-m, it may be even higher than it is now,” Neubauer says.
Comments / 0