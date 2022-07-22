ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

IEC releases the Beach Advisory list for Iowa

kjan.com
 4 days ago

Officials with the Iowa Environmental Council (IEC), today (Friday), released their Beach Advisory for the week of July 22nd. There are eight 8 beach advisories this week, seven of which advisories are related to unhealthy E.coli levels:. Backbone Beach (Dundee, Delaware County,...

www.kjan.com

kjan.com

Gasoline prices fall below $4/gallon in many Iowa cities

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa motorists might be noticing they have a little more pocket change lately as gasoline prices have been steadily falling in recent days. Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for Triple-A-Iowa, says pump prices peaked in mid-June and have dropped considerably since then. “The state average is $4.06, which is down two cents from yesterday,” Mitts says. “It is down about 25 cents from a week ago and down almost 60 cents from a month ago.” The current national average price for gas is $4.32 a gallon, which is 26 cents higher than in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Iowa casinos saw record take despite late fiscal year slow down

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa casinos took in a record amount of money in the fiscal year that just ended — despite a slowdown in the finals months. Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko says pent up demand showed early. “The industry really had a lot of success at the beginning of the fiscal year. So that would have been July through December of 2021. A numbers were still very strong from coming out of the pandemic,” Ohorilko says. Iowa casinos reported one-point-seven-six billion dollars in gross revenue for casino games and slots. “Many of the other entertainment options we saw either closed or had reduced hours, where the casinos in Iowa, for the most part did not. And so the casino industry really was able to kind of fill that gap — and that drove a lot of the revenue,” he says. He says things slowed down in the second part of the fiscal year, especially in this last quarter.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Regional rec trail system planned for NW Iowa following $7M grant

(Radio Iowa) – A regional recreational trail system spanning more than one-hundred miles in northwestern Iowa will connect several towns, including Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City, Merrill, Hinton and Le Mars. Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president Chris McGowan says linking the communities is a strategy to overcome the area’s labor shortages. McGowan says, “To take a pause on aggressively recruiting more businesses and creating more job vacancies and saying, what can we do to enhance quality of life in the region so that we can attract more people?”
SIOUX CITY, IA
kjan.com

Iowa Environmental Council calls for upgrades in state’s water quality monitoring

(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Environmental Council is calling for updating the system for measuring pollution in Iowa waterways. The state’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy program uses models to estimate the levels of nitrogen and phosphorus in Iowa’s water. Iowa Environmental Council water program director Ingrid Gronstal says a lack of in-stream sensors makes it difficult to accurately assess water quality. “The public needs to know what their tax dollars are going toward and whether that money is being spent wisely,” Gronstal says. “So, are we actually getting a water quality benefit out of that?”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Concerns about aggressive timeline for closure of state-run Glenwood Resource Center

(Radio Iowa) – The leaders of two Iowa health care groups say they’re concerned about the pending closure of the state-run Glenwood Resource Center for residents with profound disabilities. After a federal investigation of how residents were being treated, state officials announced the facility would close in 2024. Di Findley is the founder of Iowa CareGivers, an advocacy group for health care workers and those who receive care. While Findley understands ending institutional care is a priority, she says transferring Glenwood residents to community or home-based care will be difficult.
GLENWOOD, IA
kjan.com

Six cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Iowa

The state of Iowa has about six-hundred doses of monkeypox vaccine. Due to the limited supply, officials say those who’ve been exposed to the virus are being prioritized for vaccination. The vaccine can prevent or limit the severity an infection. Dr. Aneesa Afroze of MercyOne in Des Moines says they have one patient with symptoms consistent with monkeypox and they’re awaiting test results. “Providers are watching patients presenting with any kind of rash,” she says.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Monarchs are now endangered and Iowa gardeners can help save them

(Radio Iowa) An international organization is now classifying the migratory North American monarch butterfly as endangered, and efforts underway in Iowa will aid the helpful insect if more people get onboard. Laura Iles, director of the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic at Iowa State University, says the monarchs’ status change should bring more awareness. “It’s important to always draw attention to insects and other animals and the impacts that habitat loss and things like that can have,” Iles says. “It doesn’t legally change their status like the Endangered Species Act does, but it does remind people that it’s important to protect these really cool insects.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

UI to launch midwife program, but survey finds Iowans know little about profession

(Radio Iowa) – A University of Iowa survey about nurse midwifes finds Iowans understand they deliver babies, but don’t know much else about them. Professor Peggy Stover, director of the U-I’s Undergraduate Marketing Institute, says she was shocked at how little people knew about the midwife profession. “In addition to birth care, prenatal care and post delivery care,” Stover says, “midwives also offer women’s wellness checkups, birth control, menopausal care.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Mega Millions jackpot raised to 810 million

(Radio Iowa) – The Mega Millions estimated jackpot for tonight’s (Tuesday) drawing has been increased. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says increased sales prompted the change. “The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing at this point is an estimated 810 million dollars annuity 470-point-one million cash option. And I say at this point, because it’s really kind of into the unpredictable territory now,” Neubauer says. She says sales pick up rapidly when jackpots hit this type of number. “And that causes the jackpot to be raised, sometimes in between drawings, just like what happened with this amount now. So by the time the drawing happens at 10 p-m, it may be even higher than it is now,” Neubauer says.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Too early to tell if change in unemployment pay rules has impact

(Radio Iowa) – The rules for collecting unemployment in Iowa changed this month — going from 26 weeks to 16 weeks before the unemployment benefits end. Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend says it’s too early to know if that has had an impact yet. “It didn’t start until o claims that were started, are filed July 3rd forward. So we’re just in the very beginning of it. And right now, you know, our unemployment claims are as low as they’ve been since the 70s. So we’re not seeing a lot of people on benefits, because people are finding jobs,” Townsend says.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

You didn’t win the jackpot, but make sure you aren’t throwing out a smaller prize

(Radio Iowa) – The estimated Mega Millions jackpot is now more than one BILLION dollars after there was no winning ticket in Tuesday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says be sure to carefully check to see if you’ve won any lower prizes. “I think a lot of folks maybe check to see if they won the jackpot and they don’t check any further — but there are nine prize levels in Mega Millions,” she says. You could win enough to buy another ticket or much more. “It starts down at just two dollars, but it goes all the way up to the jackpot. So please check to see if you won any prize in addition to the jackpot ,” Neubauer says.
IOWA STATE

Community Policy