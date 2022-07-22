ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Former Sedgwick County detention deputy charged in contraband plot

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former detention deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has been charged in connection with an incident involving trafficking of contraband in the county jail. The deputy, 22-year-old Dustin Burnett of Maize, was arrested...

New charges filed against former Sedgwick County jail deputy

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Monday additional charges have been filed against a former detention deputy who was arrested for allowing contraband items to be brought into the jail. Undersheriff Brian White said two female inmates of the jail reported inappropriate sexual contact with the deputy, 22-year-old Dustin...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Maize, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
