Former Sedgwick County detention deputy charged in contraband plot

A Wichita man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting a 26-year-old man in the face at a New Year’s Eve party on Jan. 1, 2021. Deajuan Calvin Smith, 23, pleaded guilty in June to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Nicholas Sims of Wichita, who was shot around 4 a.m. in the front yard of 2630 N. Bullinger, near I-235 and 25th North. Authorities have said party-goers were leaving a holiday gathering at the address when the gunfire occurred. One witness told police Smith killed Nims after they fought inside the house about Smith allegedly mistreating a female party guest, according to an affidavit released by Sedgwick County District Court.

WICHITA, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO