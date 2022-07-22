ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coudersport, PA

Body of missing fishing boat captain recovered from Lake Erie

By SEAN LAFFERTY
 4 days ago

The search for a fishing boat captain who fell into Lake Erie has ended after more than two weeks.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 70-year-old Fred Forsythe Jr. has been recovered.

The body of the Coudersport, Pennsylvania man was found in Evans, New York. That’s about 50 miles from Ripley, New York where he fell overboard into Lake Erie on July 7.

The sheriff’s office reports Forsythe was trying to bring in a fish when he lost his balance.

The four guests on the charter were unfamiliar with the boat and could not get it turned around before Forsythe went under.

