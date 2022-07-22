ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, IL

Ottawa man arrested for threatening an official

By Maggie Strahan
Central Illinois Proud
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Ryan A. Rhodes was arrested in Colorado for threatening a public official...

Woman killed when plane crashed in Illinois pool identified

CENTRALIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an aircraft passenger who died last weekend when a small plane crashed into a swimming pool in southern Illinois has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from the Peoria area. Centralia police said Cheryl Monserat-LaGreca of Lacon, Illinois, died on impact Saturday when...
CENTRALIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New partnership between Peoria police and Peoria School District

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria city council met Tuesday night, July 26, and established a partnership between the Peoria Police Department and the Peoria Public School District’s security officers. The police department will now employ and pay for the school district’s off-duty safety officers to voluntarily work during...
PEORIA, IL
Police Blotter for Tuesday July 26th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 28-year-old, Rosario Xolo, for DUI. He was transported to...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Peoria man found dead in rural lake

A Peoria man was found dead over the weekend in a lake near Edelstein. Peoria County sheriff's deputies responded to Sante Fe Lake shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, after authorities were called about a man who went underwater and never resurfaced. Cleve Klopfenstein, 75, owned property on the lake. He...
PEORIA, IL
Jury Picked In Rural Streator Shots Fired Case

A trial surrounding shots being fired near Streator is underway. Twenty-eight-year-old Steven Shelly of Kernan faces felony charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card. Back on February 6th of 2021, Shelly is accused of coming out of his home with a shotgun as two men showed up at his place. A scuffle ensued with Shelly losing control of the shotgun. Deputies say he then pulled a handgun and fired at the two men who got into their vehicle and left the scene. Nobody was hurt in the ordeal.
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New red signs warn about median safety

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers in Peoria may have noticed some new red signs popping up at various intersections. During the week of July 18, Peoria Public Works began putting up red signs warning panhandlers and other pedestrians about the dangers of standing in a median, the raised portion that separates opposing directions on the road.
PEORIA, IL
Arrest Made in Domestic Disturbance at a Joliet Hotel

Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 35-year-old homeless man in connection to a domestic disturbance from earlier in the month. Back on July 17th, just after 5:00 am, Joliet Police were called to the Star Inn on Jefferson Street for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, officers learned that Paul Heffreon had allegedly battered his girlfriend during an argument in a guest room and that during that argument Heffreon allegedly choked the victim with both hands to the point that she began to lose consciousness. Heffreon then threw the victim to the ground, causing her to strike her head against the floor. He then continued the attack by punching the victim multiple times with a closed fist before fleeing from the room. The victim suffered serious injuries to her face and was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Officers were unable to locate Heffreon following an extensive search of the area.
JOLIET, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Former Peoria City Council candidate charges dropped

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A judge dropped the charges against a former Peoria City Council candidate Tuesday. According to the Peoria County Circuit Clerks’ office, the judge has denied Chess’s July 7 domestic battery charges. Chess will appear in court on July 27 for the judge to...
PEORIA, IL
Will County State’s Attorney Speaks Out Against the End of Cash Bail in Illinois

FILE - In this file photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2012, Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow enters the Will County Courthouse as the Drew Peterson murder trial continues in Joliet, Ill. The high-profile Drew Peterson and Christopher Vaughn murder trials cost Will County $600,000 to prosecute. The county transferred $500,000 into a special prosecution fund a few years ago. The money was meant largely for those cases. However that money has been spent and Glasgow has asked for another $100,000. There also are outstanding bills for expert witnesses at both trials. (AP Photo/M Spencer Green, File)
WILL COUNTY, IL
Shots fired amid family dispute claims life of Aurora man

AURORA, Ill. — Police say an overnight dispute between two family members inside an Aurora home led to the shooting death of a man. Authorities responded to the 1800 block of W. Illinois Ave. just after 1:40 a.m. Monday for a shooting report. According to police, two family members argued before the suspect fired a gun, striking the victim.
AURORA, IL
LaSalle County COVID-19 Community Level dips

OTTAWA – The COVID-19 Community Level in LaSalle County has moved back down to medium according to the LaSalle County Health Department. Last week, LaSalle County and neighboring counties like Bureau, Putnam, Marshall, Livingston, and Grundy reported high transmission levels. In areas where the Community Level is Medium, the CDC strongly recommends that those individuals at highest risk or who have high-risk persons in their household should consider wearing masks in indoor public places. Today, LaSalle, Putnam, Livingston, and Bureau counties are back down to medium to low levels. The LaSalle County Health Department reports 259 new covid-19 cases in its recent weekly update.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Kumar Sentenced to 25 Years in Illinois Department of Corrections; Must Register for Life.

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On April 10, 2022, 35-year-old Gaurav “Gary” Kumar, formerly of Bismarck, Illinois; plead guilty to one count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault. Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class X Felony for which the defendant must serve 85% of the sentence. The mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole) is decided by the Illinois Department of Correction and could be a range from three years to life.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Two Injured in Morris Accident

Two people were injured in an accident that occurred in Morris, around 6 p.m., on Thursday, July 21st. The Morris Police Department said a vehicle operated by Michelle Dunbar, of Morris, allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, at the intersection of Price and Washington Streets, and collided with a vehicle driven by Haylee Gordon, of Marseilles.
MORRIS, IL
Accident Waiting to Happen: Grass on Roadway –

These photos and video were taken yesterday in Wilmington, Illinois. People need to pay attention to what they are doing and consider the consequences of their actions. Motorcycles, especially, can lose traction on all of this grass in the roadway and end up in an accident, which could be blamed on the person throwing all the grass clippings in the roadway.
WILMINGTON, IL

