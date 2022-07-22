Ottawa man arrested for threatening an official

OTTAWA – The COVID-19 Community Level in LaSalle County has moved back down to medium according to the LaSalle County Health Department. Last week, LaSalle County and neighboring counties like Bureau, Putnam, Marshall, Livingston, and Grundy reported high transmission levels. In areas where the Community Level is Medium, the CDC strongly recommends that those individuals at highest risk or who have high-risk persons in their household should consider wearing masks in indoor public places. Today, LaSalle, Putnam, Livingston, and Bureau counties are back down to medium to low levels. The LaSalle County Health Department reports 259 new covid-19 cases in its recent weekly update.
