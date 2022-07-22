ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Deputies: Motorcyclist weaved in traffic at 100+ mph, arrested for DUII

By Sam Campbell
 4 days ago
The motorcycle one driver allegedly used to race down Highway 26 at more than 100 mph before deputies arrested him. (Courtesy/WCSO)

Authorities released video of the high-speed driving.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was arrested for reckless driving and DUII after allegedly racing down a Washington County highway and weaving through traffic at more than 100 mph.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it was the result of a concerted effort to catch a speedster their officers and others had seen and received reports of for several days. Police said they had spotted the motorcyclist going over 124 mph at times, but decided not to pursue them out of concern for the public’s safety.

The motorcyclist is seen speeding down Highway 26 from a WCSO air support crew, July 21, 2022. Screenshot taken from a video on the incident released by authorities. (Courtesy/WCSO)

That changed on Friday when an air support crew from WCSO and Hillsboro police waited and watched the highway for a chance to catch the driver.

Just before 5:30 a.m., a deputy in the air saw a person on a black motorcycle rocketing down Highway 26 W, cutting between cars and splitting lanes at more than 100 mph, according to WCSO.

The air crew followed the motorcyclist, and by the time they were near the NE Cornelius Pass Road exit, they had reached 115 mph, deputies said.

The driver got off on the NE Brookwood Parkway Exit, and then headed south, eventually pulling into a parking garage near NE Dawsons Creek Drive and Shute Road, authorities said.

Deputies closed in and arrested the motorcyclist, identified as 23-year-old Alex Gerkin of Vancouver, who they said showed signs he was impaired. After the DUII test, authorities took Gerkin to the Washington County Jail.

Gerkin now faces reckless driving and DUII charges. There were no reported injuries.

Authorities released a video of the high-speed driving on Hwy 26 taken from their aerial support plane. Anyone who saw or took videos of a motorcyclist driving wildly in the area is urged to contact WCSO at 503.629.0111.

