Thief steals entire storage building in South Carolina

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies said an entire building was stolen from an Anderson County property.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said someone took a 12 foot by 20 foot storage building, along with all of its contents, between July 3 and July 18.

The building was behind a home on Hebron Church Road near Iva, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on its location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-260-4440.