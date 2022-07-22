ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe storms possible Saturday, cooler weather comes Sunday

By Dave Anderson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new low pressure system to the west will arrive on Saturday to bring us a 70% chance for thunderstorms. The potential is there for severe weather. The storms may hit hard and fast and then go away by Sunday. Sunday will bring aboard a cool down that will take us...

cbs3duluth.com

Some more showers before sunnier weather arrives

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Wednesday: Though the first part of the day today we may deal with pockets of dense for across the region, this fog should begin to lift and burn off as we head through the rest of the morning hours. The first half of Wednesday is spent dry across the region with a mixture of sun and clouds. As we head through the afternoon, we will see a few wrap-around rain showers as the low-pressure system departs to our north. For the most part, it looks like most of the showers and is located across the northern half of the region from the Twin Ports north across the Iron Range, North Shore, and along the International Border. To the south, most should stay dry, but a rouge spot shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures today climb into the low and mid-70s.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Another cold front brings cooler weather and scattered showers starting Tuesday

TONIGHT: Monday night will begin mostly clear, but clouds will increase closer to midnight as the next boundary approaches the Northland from the northwest. No showers or storms are expected this evening. Lows will fall to the mid 50s with calm western winds between 3-6 mph. Overall, tonight will be a beautiful clear evening to enjoy before the next round of rain arrives by Tuesday morning.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Cooler, wetter weather for mid-week

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Tuesday: Our next system will be approaching from central Canada, bringing a cold front with it. This cold front will bring rain chances beginning Tuesday morning for the western counties before reaching the Twin Ports by midday. Scattered showers are possible with isolated rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected. Winds will be from the west-southwest between 5-10 MPH. Overall, Tuesday will be overcast and dreary, with highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s. Temperatures will begin to cool down by Tuesday night, thanks to the cold front. Lows will fall back into the low and mid-50s, with a few northern towns falling to the upper 40s by early Wednesday morning.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Spectacular Monday, soggy Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Monday: Monday looks downright gorgeous! Partly to mostly sunny skies prevail throughout our Monday with more in terms of sunshine to start and filtered sun to close. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 70s across the Northland with a slight breeze out of the west between 5-10 MPH. Clouds gradually increase through the overnight hours as temperatures fall back into the 50s across that area.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
KARE 11

Strong storms launch high winds, hail in southeastern Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Strong storm cells launched straight-line winds and dropped hail as the moved across southeastern Minnesota late morning and early afternoon Saturday. In Renville County, winds gusting up to 65 mph ripped trees from the ground in communities like Olivia and Buffalo Lake, while Olmstead County also reported major tree damage. KARE 11 news partner KTTC in Rochester shared pictures of framing on a construction site that was knocked down by the storm.
wtmj.com

Flash Flood, Tornado, Thunderstorm Warnings hit SE Wisconsin

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for multiple counties late Saturday night. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Dodge County. The warning expired at 11pm. The warning was issued following severe weather throughout the evening. Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued. Click here for the list. The storms have already knocked out power to more than ten-thousand utility customers. Click here for the We Energies outage map and here for Alliant Energy outage map.
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Ese
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thousands lost power in SE Wisconsin after overnight storms

Thousands woke up without power Sunday morning after severe weather hit southeast Wisconsin overnight. The We Energies Power Outage map showed over 13,500 people in the FOX6 viewing area without power as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The biggest outages seem to be located near Hubertus and the Lannon-Butler areas.
WISCONSIN STATE
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Duluth, Ashland, Washburn County

Duluth, MN- The DNR is looking for volunteers to help pull invasive species. The cleanup will be held at Minnesota Point Pine Forest. Minnesota Scientific and Natural Areas staff will be on hand to instruct volunteers on how to identify and remove spotted knapweed. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and wear appropriate footwear. Advanced registration is required and the pull will be held Sunday, July 31.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota State Fair is hiring part-time positions; job fair July 27

ST. PAUL, MN -- It’s that time of year again where the Minnesota State Fair starts hiring for fair-time positions. Throughout the summer, the state fair will hire approximately 2,700 employees. As of Monday, 1,200 fair-time positions are still needing to be filled. Fair leaders say the benefits of...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Northland DWI arrests soar to highest level in decades

HERMANTOWN, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - It seems the Northland has a growing problem when it comes to people getting behind the wheel drunk. Hermantown Police Chief Jim Crace said his officers are on track to make triple the average number of DWI (driving while intoxicated) arrests in 2022. “You...
HERMANTOWN, MN
kfgo.com

Cougar struck and killed by car in Twin Cities may have come from the Dakotas

SAVAGE, Minn. (KFGO WCCO) – Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials say it’s likely a cougar spotted and photographed near a Shakopee neighborhood Monday night had likely traveled hundreds of miles from the Dakotas. DNR officials say it was likely later that night or early the following morning...
CBS Minnesota

Man, 55, dies in crash on Blatnik Bridge in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. -- A driver died after losing control of his car on Blatnik Bridge in Duluth, state patrol says. Officials say that around 7:50 p.m. on Friday a 55-year-old man was traveling north on Interstate 535 on the bridge, heading to Duluth from Superior, Wisconsin. He was driving a Ford Expedition, but lost control of the vehicle, striking a median wall.
DULUTH, MN
iHeartRadio

This Is Wisconsin's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Wisconsin. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through multiple forests throughout the northern most region of the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
cbs3duluth.com

World-renowned accordionist giving concert in Superior

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A world-renowned musician will be performing in the Twin Ports Monday evening. Canadian Accordionist Michael Bridge will hold a concert at A World of Accordions Museum in Superior. The performance will begin at 7:00. Bridge plays both the traditional acoustic accordion and it’s 21st-century...
DULUTH, MN

