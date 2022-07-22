Severe storms possible Saturday, cooler weather comes Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Wednesday: Though the first part of the day today we may deal with pockets of dense for across the region, this fog should begin to lift and burn off as we head through the rest of the morning hours. The first half of Wednesday is spent dry across the region with a mixture of sun and clouds. As we head through the afternoon, we will see a few wrap-around rain showers as the low-pressure system departs to our north. For the most part, it looks like most of the showers and is located across the northern half of the region from the Twin Ports north across the Iron Range, North Shore, and along the International Border. To the south, most should stay dry, but a rouge spot shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures today climb into the low and mid-70s.

DULUTH, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO