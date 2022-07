MONTEREY COUNTY — The candidate filing period for elective offices up in the Nov. 8 General Election opened July 18. Candidate forms must be completed and submitted by the 5 p.m. deadline on Friday, Aug. 12. Any candidates seeking municipal office will file with their City Clerk. Official nomination documents will be available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays during the filing period at the Monterey County Elections Department, 1441 Schilling Place – North Building, in Salinas. Interested candidates can schedule an appointment via email at [email protected] or by phone at 831-796-1499. For more information, visit montereycountyelections.us.

SALINAS, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO