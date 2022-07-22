Tennessee Football Should Receive ‘Death Penalty’ For Allegedly Paying Recruits If History Is Any Indication
The University of football program should be in big trouble, based on...www.dailyadvent.com
The University of football program should be in big trouble, based on...www.dailyadvent.com
"The University of football program", get another job, you're a horrible writer. maybe you should get the death penalty from writing ever again.
That’s silly. As soon as the truth came out, all staff was fired and Tennessee self imposed penalties. In addition, NIL makes this a moot issue. Tennessee did things the right way to properly deal with this situation.
Comments / 11