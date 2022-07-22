A Venue Called Eden Social Will Soon Come to Denver

Eden Social (registered Eden Social, LLC ) will be located at 1414-1416 Market St Denver, CO 80202 , according to a construction permit filed with the city and confirmed by part-owner Andy Mora . While a debut date and further details — like food and concept — have not yet been confirmed by Mora, construction projections for the establishment read as follows:

“A tenant improvement of an existing historical building. No changes will be made to the exterior of the building. No structural changes will be made to the building. Almost all of the changes will be to interior finishes, millwork for bars, seating, ceilings, and kitchen equipment.”

Prior to Eden Social, the two-story building on Market St. was an upscale club called Monarck. Then, in 2009, it became Francois Safiedinne’s Oak Tavern – a semi-casual watering hole meant to return the building to its basics, with an upstairs nightclub called 24K attached. In 2013, Oak Tavern shut down, and the building transformed into a neon dream called Lumi. Lumi reluctantly shut its doors in 2017. Now, Mora and his partners will take over the location with what seems to be another drinking establishment/social experience.

A What Now Denver interview with Mora is forthcoming.

