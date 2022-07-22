ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Palou insists he wasn't lying about being happy at Ganassi

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgjrk_0gpWqk7I00

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — IndyCar champion Alex Palou insisted Friday he wasn’t lying last month when he told The Associated Press he was happy driving for Chip Ganassi Racing, wasn’t talking to any other teams, and was set to return to the No. 10 next season.

Well, something dramatically changed in the four weeks since Palou tried to remove his name from the rumor mill of drivers headed to Arrow McLaren SP next season.

Now both Ganassi and McLaren Racing believe they have the 25-year-old Spaniard under contract for next season in a fight likely to be decided by lawyers. Chip Ganassi last week said he picked up the exclusive option he held on Palou, while McLaren head Zak Brown said he’s signed Palou to drive for him.

Palou told AP on Friday at Iowa Speedway that his c omments made June 3 in Detroit “is not a lie” and he remains content at Ganassi.

“I’m super happy in the 10 car,” Palou said.

So then why does he want to drive for McLaren?

“Opportunities. The future,” Palou said. “I agree with you that I would never have said being a champion and being part of Chip Ganassi Racing, I would ever consider something (else).”

And now Palou, who is in just his third season of IndyCar and second season driving for Ganassi, is doing his best to focus on finishing this season. He heads into the Saturday and Sunday doubleheader at Iowa ranked third in the standings and only 37 points out of the lead in his pursuit of a second consecutive title.

But he’s embroiled in a bizarre situation not seen very often in IndyCar with all his competitors waiting and watching in anticipation to see how Palou’s contract predicament gets settled. McLaren has given no indication it will pay to buy Palou out of his contract with Ganassi because McLaren signed him under the assumption he was a clear free agent.

If Ganassi requires payment to release Palou, the cash would have to come from Palou’s side.

But the situation is so much more complicated than that: Scott Dixon, his teammate and the six-time IndyCar champion, has been openly critical of Palou’s handling of his situation and told AP he didn’t speak to Palou all weekend in Toronto.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson said he sent Palou a text ahead of Toronto, but has otherwise been avoiding his IndyCar teammate to stay removed from the drama and tension. Only Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson said things have been status quo between him and Palou, and both Palou and Ganassi have acknowledged they’ve yet to speak to each other despite sitting in engineering meetings together last weekend.

And, Palou said Friday that while his communication with the No. 10 crew remains steady, he’s been denied access to team data while at his home.

“I don’t have the access I had before to the data and all that stuff from home,” he said. “When I’m here, I have it. Not from home like the same I had before. Which I understand. It’s normal. I think I’d do the same if it was my team. It changed. But I understand it. It’s not that I’m out of meetings and stuff like that.”

The resolution of Palou’s contract will trigger a domino effect that is currently holding other drivers in limbo. Felix Rosenqvist, for example, doesn’t know if he’ll return to McLaren next year in IndyCar or be shifted to Formula E to make room for Palou.

Rinus VeeKay, in a contract year at Ed Carpenter Racing, doesn’t know if the No. 10 might be open next year. He said Friday he’s in discussions on an extension with Carpenter, but has no idea what other seats might open for next year.

VeeKay was in North Carolina last Tuesday on the Chevrolet simulator when he saw on social media that Palou’s option had been extended. By the time he checked his phone again when he returned home to Florida, Palou had issued a series of tweets refuting his return to Ganassi and McLaren had announced it had signed the driver.

“My whole Uber ride home, my mouth was just hanging open reading my phone,” VeeKay said. “Every driver is reading every article trying to learn more because it’s definitely not your usual situation. I would secretly have to say this is an amusing time.”

So what happens next?

“To be honest, like no lying, I have no idea,” Palou told AP. “I’m going to focus on racing because it’s a lot of noise, and too much. I don’t like noise, I don’t like this kind of stuff. So instead of of trying to understand what’s going on, I’m going to try to do everything perfectly on track and the rest, my (management) is going to sort it out.”

But as everyone waits to see where Palou drives next year — and the McLaren Formula One team is not out of the question — Palou said “yeah” he knows where he will be in 2022.

And where is that? “I’m not going to say what I think. OK? No comment,” he said.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Racing News

Chase Elliott comments on Denny Hamlin crashing Ross Chastain

Denny Hamlin initiated payback on Ross Chastain at Pocono Raceway; Chase Elliott declared the winner after disqualifications. On Sunday, NASCAR raced at Pocono Raceway. The race was drama filled with disqualifications and payback. At WWT Raceway, Ross Chastain wrecked Denny Hamlin while racing for position inside the top 10. Just...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman

Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Has 4-Word Message For Sunday's Race

The NASCAR Cup Series is at Pocono Raceway this weekend for the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, which will take place this afternoon. In his last trip to Pocono back in June 2021, Bubba Wallace drove a strong race, finishing fifth at the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350. Coming off a third-place showing in New Hampshire last week, Wallace is hoping for more of the same today.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR Fans React to Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch Disqualification, Chase Elliott Becoming Winner at Pocono

Absolutely shocking news that Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified after the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400. Fans are losing it online. These things just don’t happen. Sometimes, a smaller team will get a DQ after a P28 finish or something. However, seeing the top two finishers taken out of a race is not something you see. It’s been close to two decades since a situation like this arose.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr's Outfit Went Viral Saturday

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been making more appearances on television since retiring from full-time racing. The former NASCAR star is great in an analyst role, often getting praised by racing fans for his knowledge and insight on television. Earnhardt Jr's television wardrobe could use some work, though. The former NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zak Brown
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Chip Ganassi
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Person
Felix Rosenqvist
Person
Jimmie Johnson
Person
Rinus Veekay
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Kurt Busch Injury News

Kurt Busch is being held out of Sunday's Cup Series race. NASCAR announced on Sunday morning that the 23XI Racing driver has not been cleared to race, as he is still dealing with concussion-like symptoms. Busch says that he is making progress in recovery, but he won't be cleared in...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula E#Indycar#Newton#Spaniard
NBC Sports

NASCAR, Joe Gibbs Racing disclose what led to disqualification

NASCAR and Joe Gibbs Racing revealed Monday what led to the disqualification of the cars of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch after Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway. NASCAR stated that “extra layers of vinyl” on the lower fascia of the cars were the culprit. The lower...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin's Win On Sunday

It was a big day for Denny Hamlin and his Joe Gibbs Racing team as Hamlin won the 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway. Hamlin dominated the qualifying rounds, getting the top lap in both rounds to set him up in pole position before Sunday's big race. And after a pair of strong first stages to set up the final stage, Hamlin reached the checkered flag first for the win.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
survivornet.com

How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer

Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
CANCER
Sportico

In North Carolina, NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Seeks $16 Million for Slick Equestrian Estate

Click here to read the full article. A North Carolina property owned by NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has officially rumbled onto the market, according to a story in Dirt. Nestled amid the outskirts of Charlotte in Mooresville—known as “Race City U.S.A.,” for its large concentration of racing teams and drivers, as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute—the luxe spread is asking a speck under $16 million; according to the Charlotte Business Journal, it’s the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale in the Charlotte region. Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt...
REAL ESTATE
racer.com

NASCAR releases more details of Gibbs disqualifications; team declines to appeal

The deadline for Joe Gibbs Racing to file an appeal over the disqualifications to the Nos. 11 and 18 cars at Pocono Raceway has passed with no appeal filed Monday. Denny Hamlin was stripped of the race win, and Kyle Busch was disqualified from a runner-up place when NASCAR found material on the front facia of their cars. NASCAR officials tear down the top two finishers each weekend during post-race inspection, which includes the standard procedure of taking the wraps off the cars in areas officials deem critical.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Josef Newgarden transported to hospital for evaluation of possible head injury

NEWTON, Iowa – Two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden was airlifted for further evaluation of a possible head injury because he fell and suffered “an abrasion” after Sunday’s race at Iowa Speedway. Dr. Geoffrey Billows, outgoing medical director for IndyCar, said Newgarden was communicating after...
NEWTON, IA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy