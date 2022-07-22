Suspect captured after 3-year-old hit and killed by car

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland’s mayor announced Friday afternoon that an arrest had been made in the investigation into a 3-year-old who was hit and killed while riding her bicycle.

Izzy Hudspath was riding her bike with an adult and a 10-year-old on Track Rd. near Edgewood Park.

Just after 10 p.m., police say all three were hit by a car. The driver left the scene.

Izzy died at the hospital. The other two were also hospitalized.

Police released photos of the suspect’s vehicle, a gold Cadillac, asking for tips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vqP8_0gpWqDBR00

According to a press release from Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, police made an arrest in the case.

Cleveland police confirmed the news, saying a suspect was in custody and the vehicle was recovered. The suspect has not been identified.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of this tragedy and offer my prayers and condolences to the family. There are no words to adequately express such a tremendous loss,” said Bibb said in a press release. “This is the third child recently hit and killed by a car in the City of Cleveland. And, once again, the driver who committed this horrific crime fled the scene.”

An 11-year-old was hit by a car in June that left the scene. In May, a 3-year-old was hit by a car.

“Traffic fatalities continue to be a problem in our city, but we believe this is a solvable problem. One traffic fatality is one too many,” Mayor Bibb added. “If you drive in the City of Cleveland, I urge you to slow down, pay attention, and help us make our streets safer. If you witness dangerous driving, please report it.”

The administration asked residents to report reckless driving to (216)621-1234.

Guest
4d ago

After 10 it was dark, but there were THREE bikes, easy to see if the driver of the car was paying attention….and sober! Nothing will heal this family’s heart in the senseless killing of their baby. Heartbreaking.

Guest
4d ago

Where they wearing reflective vests?? It hard seeing people when the don’t have the right gear.. it’s sad but parents need to be more responsible also! Sorry for your loss!

MelN
3d ago

Glad the driver was caught!No 3 or even 10 year old should be out riding a bike at 10 pm, not even with a parent.

