Fayetteville, AR

What are outdoor workers doing to beat the heat?

 4 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With all of the heat we’ve been seeing over the last few days, we wanted to get some tips on how you can stay safe if you have to be outside. “Obviously temperatures are soaring right now and the heat, it does affect us like anyone else,” said...

Keeping your lawn green in the heat

ROGERS, Ark. — With the recent drought and hot temperatures, keeping your yard looking fresh and green can be a chore. 40/29 talked with a local landscaping expert about ways to keep that lawn green in a drought. You want to make sure you water your yard and plants,...
ROGERS, AR
Fayetteville, AR
4 Kids, 2 Adults Die In NW Arkansas House Fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a northwestern Arkansas home killed six people, including four children. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the fire happened early Sunday at a trailer home in Springdale, about 145 miles (233 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock. It...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Crews respond to multiple fires in Mulberry

MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry Fire Department responded to multiple fires early Monday morning. The fire department was dispatched to Pleasant View on July 25, at 1:30 a.m. at Beneux Bottom Road and White Valley for a structure and grass fire. When crews arrived, the fire had burned around the abandoned structure and burned about two acres.
MULBERRY, AR
Sheep finds a new deer family in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s definitely not something you see every day, a sheep welcomed into a herd of deer. A woman stopped to get a video of deer running across the road in Fayetteville Wednesday, July 20. That’s when she spotted a sheep that seems to think it was a deer.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Robert Brown
Local farmers markets impacted by record heat

GENTRY, Ark. — The weather has been difficult for everyone this summer, especially farmers. “When it’s 105 and high humidity, it’s rough out there,” said Bill Taylor, Taylor’s Orchard. And with little rain this summer, it’s making it more difficult for farmers like Bill Taylor...
GENTRY, AR
Officials: 4 children, 2 adults die in Springdale house fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emergency medical response officials confirmed Monday that four children and two adults died in a Washington County house fire after midnight on July 24. Central EMS responded to the fire in the Nob Hill area on Treehouse Road in the early morning hours on Sunday. According...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Christina Howard

Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & Museum

There are few places across America that perfectly bring back the nostalgia of days gone by like Walton 5 & 10 on the Bentonville, AR town square. Bentonville is located in NW Arkansas. This area is the gem of the beautiful state known as The Natural State. Bentonville was unknowingly putting it's mark on the map when Sam Walton opened his 5 &10 on the Bentonville square in 1950. The small seed grew into the world's largest retailer, Walmart. Today, that humble little store with a big future is the home of The Walmart Museum.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Siloam Springs PD educates on active attacks scenarios

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — In light of the spike in mass shootings across the country, the Siloam Springs Police Department wants to bring awareness not only to citizens but to organizations and businesses too. “It’s a continual thing, we teach it all the time it’s whenever local businesses want...
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Wings In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Chicken wings are one of life's most beloved foods in the world. The most common idea of a chicken wing is the spicy red sauced creation that you get at a pizza parlor or at a barbecue. But there are so many other unique ways to enjoy your chicken wings. Depending on what your flavor of choice is, there are so many unique chicken wing recipes to choose from.
FORT SMITH, AR
10 Destinations That Will Make You Fall in Love With Arkansas

Hear “Arkansas,” and you probably think of Bill Clinton. Maybe you think of Maya Angelou. Or the Delta Blues and musicians like Al Green, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, and The Band’s Levon Helm. Maybe you think of salt-of-the-earth cotton and soybean farmers toiling underneath the hot sun. Or perhaps you think of the Little Rock Nine integrating with a formerly all-white school. That’s the thing about a trip to Arkansas: you can’t define it in just one image, sentence, or event. It’s constantly evolving and surprising you. And the only way to begin understanding The Natural State is to see it yourself. Here are ten destinations that should be on your Arkansas bucket list.
BENTONVILLE, AR
AOG to move offices out of downtown Fort Smith

Fort Smith-based Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corp. (AOG) is in the process of moving out of its downtown Fort Smith offices and locating in a building (former Golden Living headquarters) owned by the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE). AOG, which provides natural gas to more than 60,000 homes and businesses...
FORT SMITH, AR
Washington Regional ranked top hospital in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In addition to receiving the number one ranking in Arkansas, Washington Regional Medical Center was also ranked the "Best Hospital" in the Ozarks Region for a fourth consecutive year. According to a release by Washington Regional, the annual list of best hospitals is a compilation of...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas man remembers six family members killed in fire near Springdale

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — A relative of the six family members whodied in a fire near Springdale is helping the only survivor, his 13-year-old niece. The mother and father, Juan Carlos and Marisol Corona Aguilar, died when a fire destroyed their home early Sunday morning. Mario, 9; Daniela, 7; and twins Carla and Marisol, 3, also died.
SPRINGDALE, AR
From the archives: Cameron Smith pitched jobs, softballs in NWA

Editor’s Note: The following story written by Jeff Wood was originally published in the July 5, 2004, edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal. Northwest Arkansas business leader Cameron Smith, founder of executive recruiting firm Cameron Smith & Associates in Rogers, died this week from complications due to cancer. He was 71.
BENTONVILLE, AR
