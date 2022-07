OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few isolated storms developed early this morning south of Omaha. These storms could affect areas south of Highway 2 through 9am, but the entire area should be dry by mid-morning. Partly sunny skies will be the rule for the rest of the day, with temperatures warming from the 70s into the 80s by Noon. It will still feel like Summer this afternoon with a high near 89 in Omaha, but a north breeze will drop our humidity levels so it will feel a little more comfortable. Certainly feeling better than yesterday’s 100 degree weather!

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO