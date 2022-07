CASPER, Wyo. — A 43-year-old man faces two felony charges after he allegedly stabbed another man multiple times during a fight near downtown last week. Hosea White is charged with aggravated assault and battery and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to cause bodily injury. The victim, who was stabbed at least six times, remains in intensive care at the Wyoming Medical Center, said Casper Police Department Detective Andrew Lincowski, who testified Thursday during White’s preliminary hearing.

CASPER, WY ・ 5 DAYS AGO