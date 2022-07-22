HOUSTON FOOD BANK COMING TO BELLVILLE SATURDAY

CONROE, TX – At first blush, the one-room schoolhouse in the humble community of Beach does not look like much. The rough-hewn lumber facade, the low ceiling that you can reach up and touch without trying, and the well-worn student desks seem like an artifact from another era, and as you blow the dust off the cover, you cannot seem to shake the feeling that despite the building’s appearance, it is important—like something that should be put behind plexiglass in a history museum. If you hazard that guess, you would happen to be right because on July 12, 1892, that new school and 11 others were consolidated by the Commissioners Court of Montgomery County, Texas, newly minted as the Conroe Independent School District.

