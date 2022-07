CHICAGO (WICS) — Marijuana continues to be a big business in Illinois. The state raked in $445 million in taxes from adult-use cannabis. "Illinois has done more to put justice and equity at the forefront of this industry than any other state in the nation and has worked to ensure that communities hurt by the war on drugs have had the opportunity to participate," said Governor JB Pritzker. "The $1.5 billion in sales of adult-use cannabis in Illinois translates into significant tax revenue with a portion of every dollar spent being reinvested in communities that have suffered for decades.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO