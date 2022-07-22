ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson & Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Want To ‘Start A Family’ Together

By Sarah Jones
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Backgrid

Things are getting serious for Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma! A few sources close to the Pitch Perfect star, 42, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed the actress’s plans for a baby after recently going public with her relationship on June 12.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma’s baby plans revealed (Backgrid)

“Rebel started her fertility journey on her own, that’s how much she has her heart set on becoming a mother, but she’s over the moon that she’s found a partner that wants the same thing,” one insider said. “Rebel is such a nurturing person, she loves taking care of people, everyone says what a great mum she’ll be.”

“Rebel and Ramona talked about their future together during their trip across Europe and they decided that they would like to start a family,” a friend close to the couple said. “They both want this. Rebel is at the stage of her life where she is ready to become a mother and she knows that she has so much love to give to a child.”

“She’s wanted this for so long but she didn’t want to do it alone if she didn’t have to. And now she knows that she doesn’t have to because Ramona wants to do this with her. They have not decided the route they are going to take but there are many options open in terms of conceiving. They know that this is a commitment that they will have for life, and they are ready, as they both believe without a doubt that they will be together forever,” the pal added.

As we previously reported, the Australian born star has opened up about her challenges with fertility treatments in a revealing new interview as she discussed her “hopes” to have a family. “I’ve been going through a fertility journey for the past two years and I’m hoping at some point I may have a family of my own,” she said to The Sunday Telegraph‘s Stellar magazine.

In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
