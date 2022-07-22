Rebel Wilson & Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Want To ‘Start A Family’ Together

Image Credit: Backgrid

Things are getting serious for Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma! A few sources close to the Pitch Perfect star, 42, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed the actress’s plans for a baby after recently going public with her relationship on June 12.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma’s baby plans revealed (Backgrid)

“Rebel started her fertility journey on her own, that’s how much she has her heart set on becoming a mother, but she’s over the moon that she’s found a partner that wants the same thing,” one insider said. “Rebel is such a nurturing person, she loves taking care of people, everyone says what a great mum she’ll be.”

“Rebel and Ramona talked about their future together during their trip across Europe and they decided that they would like to start a family,” a friend close to the couple said. “They both want this. Rebel is at the stage of her life where she is ready to become a mother and she knows that she has so much love to give to a child.”

“She’s wanted this for so long but she didn’t want to do it alone if she didn’t have to. And now she knows that she doesn’t have to because Ramona wants to do this with her. They have not decided the route they are going to take but there are many options open in terms of conceiving. They know that this is a commitment that they will have for life, and they are ready, as they both believe without a doubt that they will be together forever,” the pal added.

As we previously reported, the Australian born star has opened up about her challenges with fertility treatments in a revealing new interview as she discussed her “hopes” to have a family. “I’ve been going through a fertility journey for the past two years and I’m hoping at some point I may have a family of my own,” she said to The Sunday Telegraph‘s Stellar magazine.