Concerning Alan Northcutt’s response to John Mayne’s letter about the city of Waco purchasing electric/hybrid vehicles, I would like to say a few things. First off, Northcutt must have the thinnest skin around. He responds to every letter concerning global warming/climate change and his rebuttals are always published as well as his regular published columns in the Trib. Also, he appears to constantly browbeat the city council over the same. One would think he is an employee of the Trib.

WACO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO