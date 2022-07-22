Beloit man arrested following six hour standoff

Beloit fire fighters are looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on the city’s east side. Firefighters were called to a two-story, single-family home in the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue a little after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the fire appears to have started in the kitchen and caused extensive damage. No one was home at the time. Just before noon Tuesday Beloit firefighters were also called to a house fire on the city’s west side. Officials say firefighters responded to a two-story, single family home in the 700 block of Garfield Avenue. Investigators say the fire also appears to have started in the kitchen, but was quickly contained. No one as hurt in either incident.

BELOIT, WI ・ 35 MINUTES AGO