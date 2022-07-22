Beloit man arrested following six hour standoff

MADISON, Wis. — A bench warrant was issued for a Madison teen charged accused of crashing a stolen vehicle on the Beltline earlier this spring. Online court records show that Avion Howard, 19, failed to appear for a pre-trial conference Friday. A warrant was issued Monday. RELATED: Teens stole car from open garage before Beltline crash, complaint alleges Howard is...
A man from South Wayne was arrested by Green County Deputies Saturday for his 2nd OWI charge. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lane on Highway 11 in Monroe around 1:15am Saturday. An investigation resulted in the arrest of 31 year old Alberto Rodriquez-Hernandez. Rodriquez-Hernandez is charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohiol-2nd offense, Driving on the Wrong Side of a Divided Highway, Operating While Revoked due to Alcohol, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance. Rodriquez-Hernandez was taken to the Green County Jail pending a release to a responsible party.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Christian Hernandez, 31, after he made arson threats to his wife, whom he is separated from, and then attacked investigating officers with a pocket knife. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 2300 block of Lawndale Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday morning after a woman reported that […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police arrested two men early Monday connected to a stolen vehicle reported out of Bedford Park, Ill. 23 year-old Tommie Knight was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon among several other charges. 21 year-old Deszreeon Hues was also arrested for criminal trespass to...
Beloit fire fighters are looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on the city’s east side. Firefighters were called to a two-story, single-family home in the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue a little after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the fire appears to have started in the kitchen and caused extensive damage. No one was home at the time. Just before noon Tuesday Beloit firefighters were also called to a house fire on the city’s west side. Officials say firefighters responded to a two-story, single family home in the 700 block of Garfield Avenue. Investigators say the fire also appears to have started in the kitchen, but was quickly contained. No one as hurt in either incident.
Late Saturday night Ogle County Deputies responded to the 400 block of North Illinois Rt 26 in reference to a single vehicle roll-over accident. A preliminary investigation revealed a southbound vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Savon Monroe of Dixon left the roadway and entered the east ditch where it overturned.
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police are cracking down on a recent upward trend of Orbeez battles they noticed this weekend, officials said. Police said the battles with Orbeez beads, which are small gel beads full of water, and toy guns can be a ton of fun when used appropriately, but that they have gotten several calls of people shooting at others who were not participating in the battles.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to Rockford Police, an 18-year-old teen was shot in the area of Whitman Street and Hovey Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Police said officers were called to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting victim there. The boy was taken to a local hospital and treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 53-year-old Stoughton woman was arrested Sunday morning after police allege she was found intoxicated behind the wheel. Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of East Academy St. for reports of a woman allegedly slumped over the steering wheel in her vehicle, officials said. After arriving, police checked on the woman.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died after a shooting in Madison last week as an 18-year-old Milwaukee resident. The medical examiner’s office stated that Laron Bynum died from “homicidal firearm related trauma.”. An autopsy was completed on...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been arrested and charged with the kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend. Officers responded to an address in the 300 block of Cole Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Saturday for a missing person, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. According to the criminal complaint, the occupants were […]
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for two people who were seen running from a motorcycle crash near East Towne Mall early Monday morning. According to the police department, someone called 911 around 2:15 a.m. and reported hearing a crash and screaming in the area of E. Washington Ave. and Continental Lane. The witness also told police about seeing the pair flee from the scene.
Bond is set a two-million-dollars for a Rockford man charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Rayshawn Smith was charged in the death of Ashley Hardin after her body was found Saturday morning behind a building in Roscoe. The victim was reported missing before her body was discovered. Photo Credit...
Beloit Deputy Fire Chief Jason Griffin is promoted to second in command. According to a news release, Griffin’s title will remain the same due to the reconfiguration of the department’s command structure. Griffin also currently serves as the City of South Beloit fire chief under an intergovernmental agreement...
The South Beloit Police Department would like to speak with the pictured individual in reference to a recent retail theft. If anyone can identify this gentleman please contact the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The time and place are set for gun owners to trade their firearms for gift cards meant to spent on basic necessities like groceries and gas. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office released the details Tuesday morning, along with a schedule of how much will be offered for each type of weapon.
Beloit police are investigating a fatal weekend traffic crash at the intersection of Milwaukee and Town Hall Roads. Police report in a Facebook post, a motorcycle and another vehicle collided just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers say a 57-year-old Beloit man, driving the motorcycle died at the hospital Sunday. His passenger, a 54-year-old woman from Illinois remains hospitalized in stable condition. No other injuries were reported. The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Thirteen months after a massive chemical fire gripped the small town of Rockton, the company connected with the fire has submitted a detailed assessment of emissions released during the incident. As part of a preliminary injunction order filed by the Attorney General’s Office and Winnebago County...
