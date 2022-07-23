ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13-Year-Old Girl Gets Accepted to Medical School a Year After Graduating High School: 'Mama I Made It'

By Amanda Taylor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlena Analeigh Wicker is just 13 and she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. According to The Washington Post, she was accepted as part of the school's Early Assurance Program, which partners with HBCU schools in Alabama to offer students early acceptance as...

Citizen Z
2d ago

Awesome girl with an intune, nurturing mother. This kid is already amazing. I hope she doesn't forget to enjoy her childhood along the way. You're only a kid once

hotcarmeldip56
2d ago

we just don't hear enough of black excellence, there's many more black kids who did and doing excellent in education. Congrats to you young queen.❤

YasISaidIt
2d ago

I hope she specializes in Women's Health and listens to them and finds out what's personally* really going on with them... the stuff most male Dr's brush off as Stress... CONGRATULATIONS 🎉🎉🎉!

