Cottage Grove man sentenced to prison for string of bank robberies

WCCO Digital Update: Afternoon of July 22, 2022 01:12

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Cottage Grove man was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from three Twin Cities banks last November.

According to court documents, Michael Prall, 43, used force, violence and intimidation to steal from multiple banks.

Prall stole $2,558 from a U.S. Bank in Bloomington on Nov. 5 and $4,589 at a Bremer Bank in Woodbury on Nov. 19.

On Nov. 30, Prall visited a Wells Fargo bank in Cottage Grove and presented a note to the teller directing her to give him the money in the cash drawer.

Court documents say Prall threatened to shoot the teller or someone else in the bank if she did not do as he told. The teller complied and he fled on foot. Police located and arrested Prall shortly after the incident.

Prall was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.