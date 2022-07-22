ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, MN

Cottage Grove man sentenced to prison for string of bank robberies

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXm5C_0gpWmeOQ00

WCCO Digital Update: Afternoon of July 22, 2022 01:12

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Cottage Grove man was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from three Twin Cities banks last November.

According to court documents, Michael Prall, 43, used force, violence and intimidation to steal from multiple banks.

Prall stole $2,558 from a U.S. Bank in Bloomington on Nov. 5 and $4,589 at a Bremer Bank in Woodbury on Nov. 19.

On Nov. 30, Prall visited a Wells Fargo bank in Cottage Grove and presented a note to the teller directing her to give him the money in the cash drawer.

Court documents say Prall threatened to shoot the teller or someone else in the bank if she did not do as he told. The teller complied and he fled on foot. Police located and arrested Prall shortly after the incident.

Prall was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Missing Person: Matthew Tuttle, 27, last seen in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Police in Fridley are asking for the public's help in finding Matthew Tuttle, who was last seen on July 18.Officials say they do not know where Tuttle was heading when he left his apartment on foot. They say he could possible have a beard and long hair.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Fridley Police Department at 763-427-1212.
FRIDLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 shot in downtown Janesville; 2 suspects in custody

JANESVILLE, Minn. – Two people are in custody in connection to a shooting Tuesday afternoon in a southern Minnesota town.The Waseca County Sheriff's Office says it happened in downtown Janesville at about 3:17 p.m.The victim was airlifted to an area hospital. Their condition has not been released.  The suspects were found in rural Waseca County. The sheriff's office says investigators don't believe "there is any further threat to the public."Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 507-835-0500.
JANESVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mekhi Speed, cousin of Amir Locke, sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder of Otis Elder

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mekhi Speed, the teenager who pleaded guilty to murdering a man earlier this year - and whose investigation led to the shooting of Amir Locke during a no-knock raid - was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison and must pay $7,500 in restitution. Speed was charged with two counts of second-degree unintentional felony murder in February. Otis Elder was the victim."He was a loving brother, a loving father, friend. A protector," sister Motika Elder said in an interview with WCCO earlier this year.According to court documents, Speed admitted to bringing a gun to buy marijuana from Elder. At some point, his plans changed.Charging documents filed against Speed show that police executed search warrants in connection to the murder on three separate apartments in the Bolero Flats, where Speed lived with his mother.Speed's brother also had an apartment in the building - his unit is where Locke, Speed's cousin, was fatally shot by police.Body-camera footage showed Locke sleeping on a couch when the SWAT team entered the living room. He grabbed his handgun and was shot three times by officer Mark Hanneman. No charges were filed against Hanneman.Locke's death led to protests as demonstrators demanded accountability and change from the Minneapolis Police Department.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Bloomington, MN
Woodbury, MN
Crime & Safety
Cottage Grove, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Woodbury, MN
City
Cottage Grove, MN
willmarradio.com

Ramsey County Jail Employee Charged With Aiding Murder Suspect

(St. Paul, MN) -- A 54-year-old Ramsey County Jail employee has been charged with aiding murder suspect Delaquay Williams. Investigators say Christine Satriano told Williams “someone is talking” and that caused safety issues for the person she named. Williams is being held on suspicion of killing 31-year-old Regis Jones in March. Prosecutors accuse Williams of killing Jones to cover up a February homicide. Shortly after Satriano was detained authorities found a letter Williams had written to her asking her to pass information to his co-defendants. Satriano has a hearing set for next week.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Police Still Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are looking for a suspect after an attempted armed robbery outside Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis Sunday morning. A Mother Baby Center employee was held at gunpoint outside of the Emergency Department. Police say the woman was not harmed. The suspect immediately left the scene. Children's Minnesota was just in the news last week after stray bullets from blocks away hit the campus building. No one was injured in that incident either.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 ex-officers face sentencing for violating George Floyd's rights

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The last two former Minneapolis police officers to be sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights are scheduled to learn their penalties Wednesday, which could set in motion another round of plea deal discussions in state court over a killing that sparked a reckoning on racial injustice.J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were convicted in February of two counts of violating Floyd's civil rights in the 2020 slaying. The jury found they deprived the 46-year-old Black man of medical care and failed to stop Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes while...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Bank Robberies#U S Bank#Fraud#Wcco Digital Update#Twin Cities#A Bremer Bank#Wells Fargo
CBS Minnesota

DOC: Rush City prison inmate, 26, found dead in his cell

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota prison inmate was found dead last week inside of his cell.Officials with the Minnesota Department of Corrections says 26-year-old Derrick Deangelo Catchings was discovered "unresponsive in his cell at MCF-Rush City" on the evening of July 20. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after EMS workers arrived to try to revive him.His official cause of death is being investigated by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. DOC officials say Catchings "began serving his sentence January 3, 2013."
RUSH CITY, MN
knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Homicide Victim a St. Cloud Resident

(KNSI) – Minneapolis’ 49th homicide of the year has a central Minnesota connection. Marcus Brown of St. Cloud was shot on July 16th around 3:00 p.m. He was found lying in front of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s north side. Police officers, fire department personnel, and EMTs all rendered immediate aid to Brown before he was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Man Shot, Killed in Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man shot and killed in Minneapolis earlier this month has been identified as a St. Cloud man. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 28-year-old Marcus Richardo Brown died on July 20th, four days after being shot. He suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. The shooting happened...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

May death of 2-year-old in Minneapolis ruled a homicide

More than two months after a 2-year-old boy died in Minneapolis, his death has been ruled a homicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Sunday that 2-year-old Ona'Je Prince Sincere Jackson-Jones has been ruled a homicide, with his cause of death from complications of multiple blunt force injuries. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Prosecutors petition court to charge teen as adult for opioid overdose death of teen girl

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Instead of relieving pain, these potent pills continue to inflict irreparable harm on Minnesota families. "Pills nowadays are being laced with this deadly fentanyl," Dana Farley, drug overdose prevention supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Health, explained to WCCO. "People have to be aware that they won't know what they're getting when they buy something on the street, from the web, or even from a friend."
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy