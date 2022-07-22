ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘One Tree Hill’: What Ever Happened To Lee Norris AKA Mouth McFadden?

By Perry Carpenter
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

One Tree Hill wasn’t the first TV job of Lee Norris’ acting career, but it was definitely the most prolific. Before he starred as Marvin “Mouth” McFadden in the WB/CW teen drama, Norris was Chuckie Lee Torkelson on The Torkelsons and Almost Home — a job that he landed at the age of nine. He also played Stuart Minkus on Boy Meets World , but he was eventually written out of the show.

It was One Tree Hill where Norris really made a name for himself, first as a recurring character then as a series regular for nine seasons. The question is, what happened to Norris after the One Tree Hill finale in 2012?

Hilarie Burton, Lee Norris, and Sophia Bush | Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Lee Norris has only had a handful of roles since ‘One Tree Hill’

Norris was 30 years old when One Tree Hill ended, and that definitely affected his career. Norris made a name for himself as a child actor, but he was too old to play a high school or college student when the series wrapped.

In 2012, he made an appearance in the sketch comedy show Paulilu Mixtape . In 2014, he had a small role in the David Fincher film Gone Girl , starring Ben Affleck.

He also popped up in an episode of The Walking Dead , and starred in a TV movie called Christmas Wish . Which ended up being a bit of a One Tree Hill reunion. In that Lifetime movie, Norris starred alongside Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer), Tyler Hilton (Chris Keller), Barbara Alyn Woods (Deb Scott), Antwon Tanner (Skills Taylor), and Colin Fickes (Jimmy Edwards).

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GgGEcuPMz4A?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

However, Norris’ most notable work post- One Tree Hill was the reprisal of his popular Minkus character on the reboot Girl Meets World . And his most recent project was the Apple TV movie Greyhound , starring Tom Hanks.

What ever happened to Mouth McFadden?

In his personal life, Norris graduated from Wake Forest University and then married his wife Andrea in 2011. The couple welcomed a son in 2019, but the details about their toddler have been kept quiet.

Norris has mentioned his son a couple of times on social media and on the Drama Queens podcast, hosted by Burton, Sophia Bush (Brooke Davis), and Bethany Joy Lenz (Haley James Scott).

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4AyoNhy9OOk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

During his podcast appearance, Norris also talked about acting alongside Hanks — his personal hero — in Greyhound . Even though he had the small role of Messenger #2, Norris joked that he would have happily played Messenger 47 if it meant being on set with Hanks for two months.

“It was like a master class to just stand five feet from him and watch him day in and day out,” Norris said, per The Things .

‘One Tree Hill’ isn’t Lee Norris’ only connection to North Carolina

One Tree Hill was set in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina. But that’s not Norris’ only connection to the state. The actor says that he often spends time in Wilmington with his wife and son for family vacations, and he visits the state often because it’s where he is from and his parents still live there.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jVo1ACX0vr4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Norris keeps in touch with his former One Tree Hill co-stars , and occasionally appears on their podcasts or social media pages. He also attends most One Tree Hill fan conventions and charity events like Friends with Benefits and EyeCon.

One Tree Hill is now playing on HBO Max.

RELATED: Everything Chad Michael Murray Has Done Since Leaving ‘One Tree Hill’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Norris
Person
David Fincher
Person
Tyler Hilton
Person
Sophia Bush
Person
Antwon Tanner
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Hilarie Burton
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Bethany Joy Lenz
Person
Barbara Alyn Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Tv#Torkelsons#Almost Home#Lifetime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Star Jamie Campbell Bower to Appear on ‘The Tonight Show’ on July 26, 2022

Stranger Things Season 4 premiered in two separate volumes on May 27, 2022, and July 1, 2022. With it, Netflix’s most popular series introduced fans to the most horrifying villain yet – Vecna. Vecna is more complicated than the previous villains like the Demogorgon and the Mind Flayer. Part of that’s due to his human origins. …
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

149K+
Followers
109K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy