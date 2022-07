TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — More and more people are moving to Florida, and the state's Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning people about moving scams. “People are moving to Florida in droves, and many will spend the next few weeks relocating before the new school year begins. This season of high demand could attract scammers trying to take advantage of those moving their belongings," Attorney General Moody said. "Today, I am issuing a Consumer Alert highlighting common moving scams and how to avoid falling prey.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO